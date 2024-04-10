‘Ireland has always stood on the right side of history’: Palestinian ambassador welcomes recognition

The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland Dr Jilian Wahba Abdalmajid has welcomed the announcement that the Government will formally recognise the state of Palestine and urged that such recognition would happen soon.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Wahba Abdalmajid, said that Ireland had always stood on the right side of history, justice, humanity and international law, so she had expected that Ireland would lead in the recognition of the State of Palestine.

“I hope that this recognition by Ireland will be a reality soon and Ireland will lead other EU states to follow suit.”

Palestinians deserved such recognition since the partition of 1947 and it was time to recognise and acknowledge the right to self determination and the State of Palestine for the Palestinians, she added. Recognition of the State of Palestine had long been on the (Irish) Government programme said Dr Wahba Abdalmajid.

International recognition of the State of Palestine would not change circumstances on the ground, she acknowledged, it was something that would allow full membership of the United Nations and something to which the people of Palestine were entitled. It would also give hope to Palestine that the international community recognised their right to self determination.

“If the international community wanted real peace in the region, the Palestinians should be acknowledged and recognise their rights, the rights to self-determination. Without recognising the State of Palestine, without recognising the rights of the Palestinians, this region will be flaming forever.”

Dr Wahba Abdalmajid said that the events of October 7th “did not happen out of thin air.” The root cause of the problem was the denial of the rights of Palestinians.

“So as long as the whole world and Israel are denying the rights of the Palestinians, this area, this region will continue to be flaming,” she added.

Stability would be good for the region and Palestinian people were fighting for their freedom, for the acknowledgment or recognition of their rights and that their rights be respected, she said.