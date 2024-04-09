Tuesday’s Top Stories: Man killed in Dublin crash was due to face trial for sexual offences; ‘bus gates’ on way for Dublin quays

When the case of a man being charged with almost 100 historical sexual offences came before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, the court was told he was deceased and no order was made. File photograph: Collins

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash in south Dublin at the weekend was due to stand trial on Monday morning at the Central Criminal Court after being charged with almost 100 historical sexual offences.

The man, who was aged in his 60s, died when the van he was driving hit a tree at about 6.15am on Sunday on Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown.

Great American eclipse was, like, wooaahhh: It was just as promised. An exhibition from the heavens passed over a small patch of earth on the edge of Lake Erie and left everyone standing gazing up in hokey glasses, happily dumbfounded.

The Big Read

Extending licensing hours is a contentious issue. Will the move be a boost to dance culture and the night-time economy? Or will it help to further fuel all the problems associated with alcohol? Photograph: iStock

Should licensing laws be relaxed? Dr Sheila Gilheany and DJ Robbie Kitt debate: Under new legislation, nightclubs would stay open until 6am and pubs until 12.30am. While not everyone is in favour of extending hours, supporters say the move would be a boost to the night-time economy

Business

Harris’s 250,000-home pledge would need 375 new GPs and 1,250 hospital beds, ESRI says: One to two general practitioners (GPs) and five fully staffed hospital beds are required for every 1,000 new homes built in the Republic, according to research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Michael Murphy: Low-energy Monaghan were waiting to be beaten in Clones: Since I’ve stopped playing, I like to get to Clones early, two hours before a match. Normally you park well out from the town and I’d enjoy the walk in but on Sunday I got the car way closer than I’d expect – on the Newtownbutler Road at the back of the Creighton.

Podcast Highlights

In the News Podcast: The challenges facing Ireland’s youngest and most untested Taoiseach

READ MORE

The challenges facing Ireland's youngest, most untested Taoiseach Listen | 22:34

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters