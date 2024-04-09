IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Man killed in Dublin crash was due to face trial for sexual offences; ‘bus gates’ on way for Dublin quays

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Chinese trafficking victim not paid €28,000 award and awe in US at eclipse

Pic shows: Court 13 at the CCJ in Dublin where the trial of Graham Dwyer who has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder Elaine O'Hara has opened, Thursday 22-01-2015. Pic: Collins Courts.

When the case of a man being charged with almost 100 historical sexual offences came before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, the court was told he was deceased and no order was made. File photograph: Collins

Tue Apr 9 2024 - 08:32

Man killed in south Dublin crash due to go on trial for almost 100 sexual offences

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash in south Dublin at the weekend was due to stand trial on Monday morning at the Central Criminal Court after being charged with almost 100 historical sexual offences.

The man, who was aged in his 60s, died when the van he was driving hit a tree at about 6.15am on Sunday on Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown.

  • Great American eclipse was, like, wooaahhh: It was just as promised. An exhibition from the heavens passed over a small patch of earth on the edge of Lake Erie and left everyone standing gazing up in hokey glasses, happily dumbfounded.

Extending licensing hours is a contentious issue. Will the move be a boost to dance culture and the night-time economy? Or will it help to further fuel all the problems associated with alcohol? Photograph: iStock

In the News Podcast: The challenges facing Ireland’s youngest and most untested Taoiseach

The challenges facing Ireland's youngest, most untested Taoiseach

Listen | 22:34

