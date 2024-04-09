Tuesday’s Top Stories: Man killed in Dublin crash was due to face trial for sexual offences; ‘bus gates’ on way for Dublin quays

Man killed in south Dublin crash due to go on trial for almost 100 sexual offences
A man killed in a single-vehicle crash in south Dublin at the weekend was due to stand trial on Monday morning at the Central Criminal Court after being charged with almost 100 historical sexual offences.
The man, who was aged in his 60s, died when the van he was driving hit a tree at about 6.15am on Sunday on Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown.
