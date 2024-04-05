Friday’s Top Stories: More than €25m stolen last year in investment frauds; Eir leaves reader frazzled with letters to dead brother and contract confusion

Spike in investment fraud sees over €25m stolen last year, with men more likely to fall victim
There has been a significant increase in investment fraud in Ireland that has seen €25 million stolen from people last year.
Gardaí said that a total of €25.36 million was reported stolen last year, almost equal to the same amounts stolen in 2021 and 2022 (€14m and €11.5m respectively) combined.
In the first two months of this year, more than 55 people have reported investment fraud, double the number of reports in January and February last year.
Top News Stories
- Donohoe warned against stronger care referendum wording regarding spending risk: Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe warned Cabinet colleague Roderic O’Gorman of “extensive policy and expenditure risks” in the care referendum, in a clash over the extent of new duties on the State if it passed.
- Simon Harris adds support of five Independents, bolstering slim majority: New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris can expect the support of at least five Independent TDs in next week’s Dáil vote which is set to see him take office as taoiseach.
- Donegal towns witnessing rebirth of homes as residents avail of refurbishment grant: County has received 662 applications for such grants, the greatest number in the entire country
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Israel to reopen Erez border crossing in Gaza after Biden warning to ‘address civilian harm’: Israel says it will reopen a key border crossing into northern Gaza as part of steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory.
Pricewatch
- Eir leaves reader frazzled with letters to dead brother and contract confusion: The idea that a company would continue to communicate with a person dead for 15 years despite having been told by relatives to desist is shocking but, sadly, happens far too often.
Beauty Highlights
- Simone Gannon: The dos and don’ts of washing your hair with clarifying shampoos: If you’re unfamiliar with clarifying shampoos, they’re essentially deep cleansers designed to remove build-up from products, pollutants and residue from the hair and scalp. While they’ve been around for a long time, they gained popularity recently, particularly during lockdown when people had more time to focus on their beauty routines.
The best from Opinion
- Stephen Collins: Notion that Fine Gael would benefit from a period in opposition is absurd
- Justine McCarthy: Politicians demonising NGOs is fodder for extremists
Today's Business
- Grafton Street vacancies down sharply as bricks and mortar retail makes a comeback: International retailers talk to one another about what markets are working for them, according to Eoin Feeney, head of retail with Colliers estate agents. And the current view is that Ireland in general, and Dublin in particular, are strong sales markets.
Martyn Turner
Culture and Life & Style Highlights
- Emer McLysaght: Dryrobes and Francis Brennan pyjamas – here’s Cillian Murphy’s actual bedtime routine
- Sugar review: Colin Farrell was born to play this LA PI with great hair, a handy right hook and a past strewn with demons
- Radio review:The 2 Johnnies might act like jokers, but they’re laughing all the way to the bank
- Forbidden Fruit 2024: Day-by-day breakdown and new acts revealed
Video & Podcast Highlights
Country lane to fashion destination: the history of Grafton Street
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters