Friday’s Top Stories: More than €25m stolen last year in investment frauds; Eir leaves reader frazzled with letters to dead brother and contract confusion

There has been a significant increase in investment fraud in Ireland that has seen €25 million stolen from people last year.

Gardaí said that a total of €25.36 million was reported stolen last year, almost equal to the same amounts stolen in 2021 and 2022 (€14m and €11.5m respectively) combined.

In the first two months of this year, more than 55 people have reported investment fraud, double the number of reports in January and February last year.

Eir leaves reader frazzled with letters to dead brother and contract confusion: The idea that a company would continue to communicate with a person dead for 15 years despite having been told by relatives to desist is shocking but, sadly, happens far too often.

Clarifying shampoos are deep cleansers designed to remove build-up from the hair and scalp, writes Simone Gannon. Photograph: Getty

Simone Gannon: The dos and don’ts of washing your hair with clarifying shampoos: If you’re unfamiliar with clarifying shampoos, they’re essentially deep cleansers designed to remove build-up from products, pollutants and residue from the hair and scalp. While they’ve been around for a long time, they gained popularity recently, particularly during lockdown when people had more time to focus on their beauty routines.

Grafton Street vacancies down sharply as bricks and mortar retail makes a comeback: International retailers talk to one another about what markets are working for them, according to Eoin Feeney, head of retail with Colliers estate agents. And the current view is that Ireland in general, and Dublin in particular, are strong sales markets.

Country lane to fashion destination: the history of Grafton Street Listen | 28:17

