Well-known Dublin solicitor Ivor Fitzpatrick dies aged 68

Solicitor Ivor Fitzpatrick was the founder of the Dublin-based law firm Ivor Fitzpatrick & Associates

The well-known solicitor and property investor, Ivor Fitzpatrick, has died aged 68.

He was the founder of the Dublin-based law firm Ivor Fitzpatrick & Associates, whose clients included former taoiseach Charles Haughey, a close associate of Mr Fitzpatrick.

The firm acted for Mr Haughey during the investigations by the McCracken and Moriarty tribunals into the Fianna Fáil politician’s financial affairs. The solicitor was also a friend of Dermot Desmond and his firm represented the businessman in a number of defamation actions.

Solicitor Susan Stapleton, Mr Fitzpatrick’s wife and a partner in the firm, led a team acting for the late Brigid McCole and several hundred other claimants in actions over contracting hepatitis C from contaminated blood products.

READ MORE

The firm also represented Positive Action, an advocacy group for people infected with hepatitis C, in negotiations with the Department of Health to secure a statutory compensations scheme for the victims of the contaminated blood scandal.

Mr Fitzpatrick was involved in a number of property developments, including one of several retail properties in Dublin’s South Anne Street area carried out with a former partner of his, Paddy McKillen.

In late 2008, Mr Fitzpatrick and two business partners settled on undisclosed terms a long-running High Court dispute with another property developer, Pat Doherty, over whether there existed a property partnership in connection with British property projects then worth an estimated £150 million.

The case related to an alleged partnership and/or joint venture between the three plaintiffs and Mr Doherty’s Harcourt Developments company in relation to a number of developments in Jersey and London.

Mr Fitzpatrick also served on the board of Aer Lingus.

He died on Sunday night at his home in Castlehoward, Avoca, Co Wicklow, a substantial 19th-century property. He is survived by Ms Stapleton; his sister Deirdre Fitzpatrick; and his brother Nicholas Fitzpatrick, founder of Atron Aviation.