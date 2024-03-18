New navy ships to be named after ‘important female leaders’ in response to misogyny allegations

The Irish Naval Service vessel LE Eithne. Historically Irish Naval Service ships have been named after well-known female figures from Irish mythology, in line with the maritime tradition of naming ships after women

Future Irish navy ships are to be named after “important female leaders” as part of the Defence Forces response to allegations of misogyny and discrimination within the organisation.

Other measures already introduced include mandatory sexual ethics workshops for all personnel, the appointment of “sexual ethics and respectful relationship advisers” and the provision of adequate supplies of maternity wear for pregnant soldiers.

The measures were put in place by the Defence Forces Organisational Cultural Standing Committee (OCSC) which was established in late 2021 shortly after a group of female veterans, which became known as the Women of Honour, made allegations of widespread sexual abuse, bullying and discrimination within the military.

Historically Irish Naval Service ships have been named after well-known female figures from Irish mythology, in line with the maritime tradition of naming ships after women. Hence ships such as the LÉ Maev, Grainne and Eithne. Beginning in 2013 the practice changed to naming new vessels after famous Irish literary figures. So far these have all been men: Joyce, Beckett, Yeats and Shaw.

Now the practice is to change again. Following recommendations from the OCSC the Defence Forces General Staff (which has been renamed the DF Board) has approved the naming of the next ships after prominent female leaders. This means the two recently-acquired inshore patrol vessels, which were purchased second hand from New Zealand last year, will be named after women.

A proposal to name new Defence Forces buildings and facilities after well-known Irish female leaders is also under consideration by military management.

Under other OCSC initiatives about 1,500 military personnel have taken part in sexual ethics and respectful relationship workshops around the country. These workshops were adapted from those used by the New Zealand military and reviewed by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. They are being delivered by UCC professor Louise Crowley and are mandatory for all personnel.

A video and poster campaign centred around the message “It Stops Now” has also been launched to counter sexual abuse and harassment. Other measure include “gender, diversity and unconscious bias training” delivered by the Irish Centre for Diversity and the printing of a card outlining the behaviour expected of Defence Forces personnel.

Under the new measures female Defence Forces members can also now avail of an allowance for the purchase of sports bras. They are entitled to claim €130 a year. Officers from the British army have visited the Defence Forces to share information on British efforts to curb abuse in the military.

However, the most significant developments will occur outside of barracks with the establishment of a judge-led statutory inquiry into military abuse. The inquiry, which has received Cabinet approval, will sit in public and be chaired by Ms Justice Ann Power.