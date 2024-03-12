Bill Kenneally tells abuse inquiry his crimes would not have been viewed ‘one quarter’ as serious in 1987

Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally has told a State inquiry that he didn’t hear from gardaí for 25 years despite admitting to them in 1987 he had indecently assaulted a number of boys.

Kenneally (73) told a Commission of Investigation on Tuesday that his crimes wouldn’t be viewed as “one quarter” as serious in the late 1980s as they are now.

The former sports coach and Fianna Fáil tallyman also claimed that he had been sexually abused for “a couple of months” when he was aged 15 by someone who lived near his family’s home but never reported it.

Kenneally is providing evidence before the commission which is investigating the response of State and other agencies to his case.

Kenneally pleaded guilty in late 2015 and again in 2022 to multiple cases of child sex abuse in Waterford. A member of a well-known Fianna Fáil family, Kenneally is currently in jail for the abuse of 15 children between 1979 and 1990.

Wearing a grey suit, navy tie and black glasses, Kenneally told the commission he had “lived under a shadow” for many years and that he didn’t believe he received “special treatment” due to who his family were.

The commission heard from Kenneally, that his uncle Billy Kenneally, a former Fianna Fáil TD, visited him during a basketball training session in December 1987 and told him gardaí wanted to speak with him.

Kenneally said he subsequently visited his local Garda station where he was told a complaint had been made about him by the father of one of his victim’s, who was aged 14, to which he admitted.

He also said gardaí asked him about other instances, to which he also admitted, with around seven boys’ names mentioned over the course of the meeting.

“I told them what I was doing and I did mention handcuffs ... and touching genitalia,” he said.

Kenneally said gardaí told him to have no contact with any of the boys, to which he gave an undertaking, and also instructed him to go and get psychiatric help.

He said on March 1st, 1988, a local Garda said to him “we’ve been told to keep an eye on you” and while he did not specify why, Kenneally “knew exactly what he meant”.

Kenneally said he “heard nothing from gardaí” from that date until December 2012, when gardaí came to search his home.

He also said he had the chance to become a local Fianna Fáil councillor on Waterford City Council and even Mayor in the early 1990s but that he didn’t because “I knew I had a skeleton in the cupboard”.

Kenneally explained that his cousin Brendan Kenneally had to vacate his seat on the council at the time as he was appointed a junior minister.

“I was asked to become a sitting councillor and within two years it would have been Fianna Fáil’s turn to be mayor so I would have been mayor if I wanted it, but because it would increase the possibility of my history coming up I opted not to enter politics,” he said.

Barra McGrory QC of Phoenix Law, who is representing a number of victims, asked Kenneally why he had photographed his victims, to which the former coach responded: “The thrill of it, I suppose”.

Kenneally said in 2001 his uncle Monsignor John Shine contacted him after “concerns” were raised with him by a local woman about his past and again he was directed to seek psychiatric help.

The former coach said he later learned that it was his cousin Brendan who had organised a visit for him with a doctor at a local hospital.

Kenneally also said when his home was searched in December 2012 he told a female Garda that the matter had been dealt with previously in 1987 and she was surprised to hear this.

Kenneally is due to appear before the commission again on Wednesday to continue answering questions.