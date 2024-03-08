Referendums voting begins as polling stations open around the country

Thousands of polling stations across the country opened at 7am this morning as people begin voting in two referendums on proposed changes around family and care in the Constitution. They will remain open until 10pm on Friday.

Almost 86,000 people have been added to the register since the start of the year, meaning some 3.5 million people are eligible to vote in today’s referendum.

The “family” referendum proposes to amend article 41.1 of the Constitution to expand State recognition of the family as founded not only on marriage but also on “other durable relationships”.

The “care” referendum proposes to delete article 41.2, which recognises the contribution of a woman’s life within the home to the common good and provides the State shall “endeavour” to ensure mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to work outside the home.

A proposed new article 42B provides the State “shall strive to support” the provision of care “by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them”.

By now, most registered votes will have received a polling information card posted to their address. It should include an elector number and the name of the local polling station where they will vote. There will also be an accompanying statement which explains what these referendums are about.

Voters should ideally bring their polling card but should also bring a form of identification to the polling station. If a person is on the register but their polling card has not arrived, they can still vote but must have valid ID, which includes documents such as a passport, driving licence, student card or public services card.

The arguments for Yes and No in the referendums, explained Listen | 26:36

Upon arrival, voters will be asked to give their name and address and then will be given a stamped ballot paper to take into the booth. The ballot paper will contain short instructions on how to vote and details of the referendum proposal. It asks whether voters approve of the proposal. They should “X” in either the “yes” or the “no” box on the paper, then fold it and place it in a sealed ballot box.

The first question deals with Article 41.1.1 and Article 41.3.1 of the Constitution – the family proposals. This will be on a white coloured piece of paper. The second ballot paper – the 40th amendment relates to the care referendum. This will be on a green coloured piece of paper.

Voters are reminded that they cannot take any photos or “selfies” in the polling station as it may compromise the secrecy of the ballot. Also, do not write anything else on the ballot paper as it could ultimately be deemed as a spoilt vote. Canvassing within 50m of the polling station is also prohibited.