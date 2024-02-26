Body of woman who was sleeping rough found in Dublin city centre

Ann Delaney, née Kelly, originally from Carlow, died on Aungier Street on Sunday evening. A shrine was set up in her honour outside the local Tesco

The body of a woman, in her early 50s, who was sleeping rough was found in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning.

Originally from Carlow, the deceased woman was a nurse and mother. She was found in a sleeping bag close to a Tesco supermarket on Aungier Street in Dublin city centre. Locals who knew her said she went by either the name Ann Delaney, which was her maiden name, or her married name Ann Kelly.

She is understood to have been living rough for at least seven years, firstly on Thomas Street before moving to Aungier Street. She was a fixture at her spot which was next door to the Tesco Express.

Numerous flowers and candles have been left at the spot where she slept and her body was discovered. A makeshift shrine has been set up where she died.

READ MORE

Chris O’Reilly, who runs the Liberty Soup Run, said that Ann was a “lovely lady, a real character” and many people would have known her.

“She was alive early on Sunday but then she suddenly became unresponsive. We don’t know her cause of death whether the dropping temperatures might have been a factor or not,” he said.

People have been leaving flowers at the spot where Ann Kelly, née Delaney, died on Sunday

“Paramedics were called but unfortunately Ann passed away. We are heartbroken and lost for words. Another homeless person died on our streets and it’s just so wrong.

“Ann was a lovely lady and was well liked. She was just going through a hard time. She had a family and a life and she just fell on hard times. We want to send our love to all of her family. She will be missed but she is at peace now. We still can’t believe that this lady has passed away.”

Ann Kelly, née Delaney, a homeless woman who was well known in the Aungier Street area of Dublin

Mr O’Reilly said the deceased woman went through a lot living on the streets, and had been beaten up on at least one occasion. “Ann slept rough as she was afraid to stay in the homeless hostels. Her family would come to visit her to see how she was. She loved music and Aslan and was a wonderful poet.”

Liberty Soup Run is planning an official “goodbye” at 8pm on Monday. Several songs she was known to love will be played and balloons released in her memory.

Ann’s remains are understood to have been taken to the City morgue and her funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Last month, the body of Stephen Clarke, from Dundrum, Dublin who was in his 40s, was found on St Andrew’s Street in the early hours of January 9th.