New pitch and walkway is a ‘lasting tribute’ to slain Garda Colm Horkan in his hometown

A new pitch and walkway in Charlestown, Mayo will be a “lasting tribute” to Garda Colm Horkan, who was killed in the line of duty almost four years ago.

The €1.5 million project was dedicated to the memory of the slain garda, described as a “passionate sportsman”, in his native town.

An Taoiseach Simon Harris was joined at the ceremony by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, and Minister of State, Dara Calleary and Alan Dillon as well as local TDs and councillors.

Taoiseach Simon Harris (left) with Detective Garda Colm Horkan's father Marty after he officially opening a new pitch and community walkways at Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club in Co Mayo. Photograph: PA

Mr Harris said that the death of Garda Colm Horkan almost four years ago is a painful reminder of the personal risk that gardaí take every day to keep the public safe.

“Each and every day the men and women of An Garda Siochana put the welfare of others ahead of themselves”, Mr. Harris told a large gathering at the official opening of the ‘Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch and Community Walkways’ in Charlestown, Co. Mayo.

He continued: “They bravely shoulder the burden of standing between us and danger.

“Colm’s sacrifice can never be repaid and I know my words today cannot ease the pain of the Horkan family, pain they still feel so vividly today”.

“Our duty is stand by an Garda Siochana because sadlytime to time there are some in this country who have not always done so – to their eternal shame”.

An Taoiseach Simon Harris with Marty Horkan after he performed the official opening of the Colm Horkan memorial pitch. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Mr Harris noted that 89 garda officers have lost their lives in the line of duty in the past 102 years and that Colm Horkan was the last such victim.

Det Gda Horkan (49) was murdered while on duty during an incident in Castlerea, Co Roscommon shortly before midnight on June 17th, 2020.

In March of last year, a jury at the Central Criminal Court found Stephen Silver, who shot Garda Colm Horkan 11 times with his garda issued pistol, guilty of capital murder.

Stephen Silver is now serving a 40 year jail term.

Accompanied by Colm’s father, Marty, and other Horkan family members, Taoiseach Harris performed the official ribbon cutting of the new complex.

In a traditional blessing ceremony, local parish priest, Fr Tommy Johnston sprinkled holy water.

Funding for the ambitious venture was generated by a huge fundraising drive, locally, nationally and internationally.

Liam Breheny, Chairman of Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club, a cousin of Colm Horkan’s, described Colm as much more than a guardian of the peace.

“He was a beloved son and brother, a total friend and passionate sportsman”, he stated.

“This ground will serve as a lasting tribute to Colm, a testament to his courage, his kindness and his enduring spirit”, Mr Breheny continued.

In a message published in a special brochure printed to mark Sunday’s official opening, the Horkan family thanked everyone who played a role in the completion of the pitch and walkway project.

The message continued: “It is through your collective belief in the power of community and the enduring legacy of our son and brother that we have been able to achieve this remarkable milestone.

“Together we have transformed loss into a legacy of love and camaraderie”.