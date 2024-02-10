Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck

Part of the road remained closed on Friday night pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place. File photograph: The Irish Times

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on the N2 in Co Meath on Friday night.

The male pedestrian died after he was hit by truck near the Pillo hotel and roundabout, Ashbourne, where the M2 meets the N2. Gardaí were notified of the crash at 10.40pm on Friday.

Part of the road remained closed on Friday night pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.