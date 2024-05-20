Motorcyclist (50s) dies in Co Wicklow crash

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision at Turlough Hill, Co Wicklow, on Monday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident involving a motorcycle at approximately 12.30pm on Monday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was fatally injured.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened. The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathdrum Garda station on 040 446206, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.