Man (44) charged with attempted murder of John Caldwell

Det Chief Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February 2023. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Police in Northern Ireland have charged a man in relation to the attempted murder of Det Chief Insp John Caldwell in Omagh.

Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February 2023. The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.

[ Accused man allegedly made fun of shooting of PSNI detective John Caldwell on social media ]

A 44-year-old man was charged on Friday evening with attempted murder, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, February 10th, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

A number of people have previously appeared in court charged in connection with Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder and on charges around the claim of responsibility. – Additional reporting PA