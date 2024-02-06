Man arrested on suspicion of making explosives

`Local residents have returned to their homes and officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience,' the PSNI said on Tuesday night. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

A man has been arrested by police in Co Down on suspicion of making explosives and possessing a firearm under suspicious circumstances.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody following the discovery of a suspicious object at an address in the Rosevale Avenue area of Newtownards on Tuesday.

A subsequent examination by ammunition technical officers found it to be a viable explosive device which was then made safe and removed from the flat along with a number of suspected firearms for further examination.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possession of a class C drug and was taken into custody for questioning.

“Local residents have returned to their homes and officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience,” the PSNI said on Tuesday night. “Police remain at the scene at this time conducting further enquiries.”