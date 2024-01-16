Woman (80s) dies in three-vehicle crash on N17 in Galway

The N17 at Milltown is closed with local diversions in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman (80s) has died in a three-vehicle crash on the N17 at Gortnagunned, Milltown, Galway. The crash happened at 10am on Tuesday morning, with the woman who died a passenger in one of the cars.

A female driver (40s) of the same vehicle was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where she is being treated for her injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The female driver (20s) of the second car was uninjured and received treatment at the scene. The male driver (50s) of the van was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

The N17 at Milltown is closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N17 at Gortnagunned, Milltown, Galway between 9:30am and 10am are asked to make this footage available,” gardaí said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.