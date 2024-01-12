Ashling Murphy: teacher remembered by her school on second anniversary of death

The primary school where teacher Ashling Murphy taught marked the second anniversary of her death on Friday

The primary school where murdered teacher Ashling Murphy taught marked the second anniversary of her death with a special Mass on Friday in St Colmcille’s Church in Durrow, Co Offaly.

In a post on social media, Durrow National School said its staff and pupils have been remembering their “beloved Ms Murphy who was a very special person”.

“We pray and thank her for the great gifts of joy, music, song, sports, teaching and friendship that she has left behind in our school. Ms Murphy was a beautiful, kind, loving and excellent teacher who will never ever be forgotten in Durrow NS.

“Our school will remember Ms Murphy with a special celebration Mass in St Colmcille’s Church Durrow at 10am on Friday.”

READ MORE

In a post on the Ashling Murphy Memorial page on January 6th, her family said that they were “overwhelmed” by the response to a memorial fund established this time last year.

“Within a year, almost 30 fundraisers were undertaken in memory of Ashling and in aid of the memorial fund established to continue her strong, exemplary legacy.

“From marathons to parachute jumps, from organised community walks/races to climbing 23 of Ireland’s highest peaks, from Tractor Runs to Table Quiz nights, from music sessions to raffles and everything in between.

“No matter how big or small the fundraiser, we are eternally grateful for the generous support of those continuing to hold Ashling and her memory close to them,” the post said.

“With your kind support, the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund can utilise donations and proceeds from fundraisers to achieve the objectives of the memorial fund.

“These objectives, compiled along with the Murphy family, are deemed close to Ashling’s heart and represent the many interests she had in her 23 years.”

The family said the aim of the charity is to support the development of traditional Irish arts, culture and heritage for young people.

“This year, we look forward to continuing our support to those undertaking fundraisers and providing funds to individuals, groups and organisations that align with Ashling’s lasting legacy,” the family said.

The family said further information is available on their iDonate page or people could send an email.

Ms Murphy was stabbed 11 times by Josef Puska (33) who has been given a mandatory life sentence for the murder that occurred at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.

Ms Murphy, who was out for a run when she was attacked, died of cardiac arrest and loss of blood.

Mr Puska was jailed in November of last year. He had pleaded not guilty to murder. A jury of nine men and three women reached a unanimous guilty verdict following a trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.