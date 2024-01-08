Two bodies discovered at house in Granard, Co Longford

Gardaí said there was no criminal investigation being pursued and a file is being prepared for the Coroners Court.

An investigation is under way after two people were discovered dead at a house in Granard in Co Longford on Saturday evening.

It is understood the cause of the deaths is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigations are ongoing.