Two bodies discovered at house in Granard, Co Longford

An investigation is under way after two people were discovered dead at a house in Granard in Co Longford on Saturday evening.
It is understood the cause of the deaths is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
Gardaí said there was no criminal investigation being pursued and a file is being prepared for the Coroners Court.
Investigations are ongoing.
