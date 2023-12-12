Irishman killed fighting in Ukraine, Department of Foreign Affairs confirms

A man takes photos with his mobile phone next to a destroyed house following Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty

An Irishman who went to fight with the Ukrainian military after the Russian invasion almost two years ago has been killed.

It is understood the Irish citizen in his 40s, who is believed to be from Dublin but had lived in the US, had previous military experience and was killed on Friday.

News of his death has only just emerged, with the department of Foreign Affairs confirming it was aware of the man’s death and was also providing consular assistance to his family.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance,” a spokesman said. “As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”

READ MORE

The man is the latest Irishman to lose his life fighting alongside Ukrainian colleagues.

[ Finbar Cafferkey: The life and death of an Irish fighter ‘who put his money where his mouth is’ in Ukraine ]

Finbar Cafferkey, who was in his 40s and from Achill Island, was killed while fighting in eastern Ukraine in April. He was a military volunteer with previous combat experience in Syria where he assisted Kurdish militia in their battle against Islamic State.

Rory Mason (23), from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was killed in September 2022 while fighting in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine as a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region.