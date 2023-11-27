Transport Infrastructure Ireland to seek approval for Limerick-Cork motorway in 2024

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) hopes to seek Government approval next year to apply for planning permission for the long-awaited €1.4 billion upgrade of the N20 to a full motorway linking Cork and Limerick.

The upgrade of the Cork-Limerick N20, which was first identified in the 1998 National Roads Needs Study, will involve the construction of more than 80km of motorway between Blarney on the outskirts of Cork city and Attyflin outside Limerick where it will link into the N21 Limerick -Tralee road.

Today, Jari Howard, N/M20 Project Co-ordinator with Limerick City and County Council, which is the lead authority on the project for TII, briefed public representatives from Limerick and Cork on the details of the project, which will cut travel times between Attyflin and Blarney by 15 minutes.

Mr Howard said that the selected 500m corridor for the motorway, which goes east of Mallow and Buttevant but west of Charleville in North Cork, has been reduced to 200 metres with the centre line of the proposed route typically near the centre of this corridor.

READ MORE

[ Proposed motorway lay-by ban for most drivers defended by Transport Infrastructure Ireland ]

[ Most dangerous rural roads may see expanded use of average-speed cameras ]

However, he stressed that the 200m corridor does not represent the actual width required to construct the project nor the lands to be acquired but rather indicates the lands within which the project will be developed and this will be reduced further next year when fencing takes place.

There will be junctions on the motorway at Blarney, Rathduff/Grenagh, Mourneabbey, Mallow, Buttevant and Charleville in Co Cork and Bruree and Croom in Co Limerick before connecting with the national primary road network at Attyflin near Patrickswell outside Limerick city.

The project, which will form part of the Atlantic Corridor linking Galway to Cork, will also include an Active Travel dimension with a path connecting Blarney, Rathduff, Mallow, New Twopothouse, Buttevant, Ballyhea, Charleville, Bruree, Banogue, Croom and Patrickswell.

Among the options being examined for the Active Travel path, which will typically be three to four metres wide, is one where it is located at the edge of the new M20 transport corridor but separated from it by earthworks, fencing and landscaping.

A second option for the Active Travel path is to reallocate road space on wider sections of the existing N20 carriageway once it is declassified where traffic levels will be significantly reduced, speed limits reduced, and hard shoulders will no longer be required.

A third option involves locating the Active Travel path along existing regional and local routes which are typically narrower than the existing N20 with sections of dense vegetation and residential boundaries close to the road edge.

The project also involves the construction of a number of Transport Hubs which allows for interchange between different types of transport and in the case of the M20 would allow people to change between private cars, public transport such as rail and bus and active travel such as cycling.

Mr Howard said although Transport Hubs are traditionally situated in urban areas, there is an opportunity to develop them in rural areas along the M20 which would help open up opportunities for local people to avail of bus services, park and share and new cycling and walking networks.

The project also allows for the provision of a Freight Hub to provide HGV parking, welfare, and en route EV charging facilities while it also seeks to develop further opportunities to enhance public transport and encourage transfer to bus and rail.

“The N/M20 Cork to Limerick Project is based upon a “first of its type”, multimodal view to improving connectivity, safety, and economic links between the cities of Cork and Limerick, and ultimately Galway,” said Mr Howard.

Public representatives have long been campaigning for an upgrade of the N20 and demand for an upgrade increased in 2021 after TII published the results of an analysis which concluded road traffic collisions on the road were four times more likely to be fatal than on the average road in the country.

The TII analysis found that where nationally fatal road traffic collisions account for 2 per cent of all collisions in which personal injuries are recorded, the fatality rate for equivalent collisions on the N20 in which personal injuries are recorded was 8 per cent.

The TII analysis found that of the 87 collisions recorded on the N20 between 2016 and 2018, some seven of these involved the death of a road user and a further 13 collisions led to serious injuries, while the remaining 67 resulted in minor injuries to road users.

At the time, Mr Howard said that the TII analysis found seven of 87 collisions on the N20 between 2016 and 2018 were fatal while the study also noted the high number of access points on the N20 road, comprising 216 entrances to fields, 295 to houses and 114 to public roads.

“There are a total of 625 access points on to the N20, or seven per kilometre, which is quite high compared to other national roads, so you have a lot of traffic exiting off and entering on to the road and that can be problematic, particularly for anyone turning right and crossing a lane of traffic.

“It’s also a classic example of a legacy road with different cross sections. There are sections of motorway, dual carriageway with hard shoulder, single carriageway through towns and villages. So it’s changing a lot, which is a particular challenge for anyone driving it the first time.

“You also have a situation where 42 per cent of the road has no hard shoulder so there’s nowhere to go if you need to try and take evasive action. And there are really nasty spots on it like the Ballybeg bends outside Buttevant, which have been the scene of several fatalities.

“There’s a high volume of traffic with many doing high speeds, but then a lot of slow-moving vehicles like tractors and agricultural machinery as well as a lot of HGVs, which people try to overtake so there are several factors making it dangerous.”