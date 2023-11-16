IrelandMorning Briefing

Thursday’s Top Stories: First Irish citizens escape Gaza conflict, Irish firm accused of being part of network bringing sensitive microchip tech to Russia

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Roman Abramovich trust bought Gulfstream jet from Dublin company

Palestinians and dual nationality holders fleeing from Gaza. Photograph: AFP/Getty

Thu Nov 16 2023 - 07:44
First Irish citizens to escape from Gaza conflict cross into Egypt

The first Irish citizens to escape from Gaza since war erupted there a month ago crossed into Egypt on Wednesday amid hopes that more will be able to follow in the coming days.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who travelled to Egypt as part of intense diplomatic efforts and will visit Israel and Palestine on Thursday, confirmed that 23 Irish citizens and their dependents exited Gaza on Wednesday and were received at the Rafah crossing by a team from the embassy in Cairo.

With transfers from Palestinian territory into Egypt said to be taking as long as 10 hours, the Irish nationals included family groups with children, though some on the list to exit Gaza on Wednesday could not do so.

When you are in London you could eat out at a different restaurant every night, and still never run out of places to go. Photograph: iStock

  • Russia now wielding AI tools in online disinformation wars: Despite government and corporate attempts to bring in bans and restrictions, Russian online disinformation campaigns continue to reach the eyes and ears of North Americans and Europeans – largely because containment efforts are too lax, according to a US expert on Russian affairs.

  • Hurling All-Stars 2023: Limerick lead the way again with seven awards: The 2023 PwC hurling All-Stars have recognised Limerick’s latest All-Ireland in this year’s scheme. The four-in-a-row champions receive seven awards, the same level of recognition as last year, a reflection of a season that saw the county sweep league, Munster and All-Ireland titles.

Irish Times journalists win at the Irish Journalism Awards 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson

