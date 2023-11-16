Thursday’s Top Stories: First Irish citizens escape Gaza conflict, Irish firm accused of being part of network bringing sensitive microchip tech to Russia

The first Irish citizens to escape from Gaza since war erupted there a month ago crossed into Egypt on Wednesday amid hopes that more will be able to follow in the coming days.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who travelled to Egypt as part of intense diplomatic efforts and will visit Israel and Palestine on Thursday, confirmed that 23 Irish citizens and their dependents exited Gaza on Wednesday and were received at the Rafah crossing by a team from the embassy in Cairo.

With transfers from Palestinian territory into Egypt said to be taking as long as 10 hours, the Irish nationals included family groups with children, though some on the list to exit Gaza on Wednesday could not do so.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

‘Planet Earth is big enough for two’: Biden and Xi meet for first time in a year: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in California on Wednesday, exchanging handshakes and smiles as they embarked on face-to-face dialogues that both sides hope will stabilise US-China relations.

The Big Read

When you are in London you could eat out at a different restaurant every night, and still never run out of places to go. Photograph: iStock

An Irish air steward picks her 10 favourite places to eat in London: When people ask me if I would ever consider leaving London, my response is always – why would I?

The best from Opinion

Russia now wielding AI tools in online disinformation wars: Despite government and corporate attempts to bring in bans and restrictions, Russian online disinformation campaigns continue to reach the eyes and ears of North Americans and Europeans – largely because containment efforts are too lax, according to a US expert on Russian affairs.

Top Sports news

Hurling All-Stars 2023: Limerick lead the way again with seven awards: The 2023 PwC hurling All-Stars have recognised Limerick’s latest All-Ireland in this year’s scheme. The four-in-a-row champions receive seven awards, the same level of recognition as last year, a reflection of a season that saw the county sweep league, Munster and All-Ireland titles.

Picture of the Day

Irish Times journalists win at the Irish Journalism Awards 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters