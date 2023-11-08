Wednesday’s Top Stories: New election laws delayed, Irish beef exports to China suspended after BSE found

May Saad (13) is rescued alive under the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza. Photograph: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu/Getty

New laws enabling the State’s democratic watchdog to regulate political advertising and combat misinformation during elections have not been brought into operation following concerns raised by the European Commission and objections by social media giants.

The Electoral Reform Act was passed by the Oireachtas last year, and a new body, the Electoral Commission, was set up this year to run and monitor elections and referendums. Under the Act the commission has been given extensive powers to monitor and regulate election campaigning online, including paid advertising. The Act also confers significant powers on the commission to enforce its decisions on internet and social media companies.

However, parts 4 and 5 of the act, which contains these powers, have not been commenced by the Minister responsible, Darragh O’Brien, and it is unclear when they will be brought into operation.

The European Commission expressed some concerns about the new powers, and the Government agreed to pause the implementation of the Act pending further discussions.

People celebrate after Issue 1 passes, which establishes a constitutional right to abortion in Ohio. Photograph: Maddie McGarvey/New York Times

Ohio backs introduction of right to abortion in constitution: Voters in the US state of Ohio have backed the introduction of a right to an abortion in its constitution.

A study found a 'significant relationship' between time spent online and higher levels of depression and anxiety. Photograph: iStock

Are smartphones harming schoolchildren’s mental health? Here’s what the science says: Is something going wrong for Irish teenagers? While most children and adolescents are mentally well and resilient, there are mounting warning signs about rising anxiety and depression rates.

Web Summit pulls funding for The Ditch website: The board of Web Summit has pulled funding for The Ditch website, effective immediately, as it seeks to refocus on its core business.

This is a golden opportunity to elevate a couple of players in the Ireland rugby squad: The sporting narrative rarely pauses from one season to the next, new characters, new chapters to be written against a backdrop that moves forward relentlessly regardless of what happens to an individual or an organisation, writes Gordon D'Arcy.

