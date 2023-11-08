IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: New election laws delayed, Irish beef exports to China suspended after BSE found

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including 19 storey apartment block in Dublin 8 gets go ahead and Web Summit cuts funding for The Ditch

May Saad (13) is rescued alive under the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza. Photograph: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu/Getty

Wed Nov 8 2023 - 07:53

New election laws delayed after EU and internet companies object

New laws enabling the State’s democratic watchdog to regulate political advertising and combat misinformation during elections have not been brought into operation following concerns raised by the European Commission and objections by social media giants.

The Electoral Reform Act was passed by the Oireachtas last year, and a new body, the Electoral Commission, was set up this year to run and monitor elections and referendums. Under the Act the commission has been given extensive powers to monitor and regulate election campaigning online, including paid advertising. The Act also confers significant powers on the commission to enforce its decisions on internet and social media companies.

However, parts 4 and 5 of the act, which contains these powers, have not been commenced by the Minister responsible, Darragh O’Brien, and it is unclear when they will be brought into operation.

The European Commission expressed some concerns about the new powers, and the Government agreed to pause the implementation of the Act pending further discussions.

People celebrate after Issue 1 passes, which establishes a constitutional right to abortion in Ohio. Photograph: Maddie McGarvey/New York Times

A study found a 'significant relationship' between time spent online and higher levels of depression and anxiety. Photograph: iStock

Martyn Turner Cartoon

