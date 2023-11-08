Wednesday’s Top Stories: New election laws delayed, Irish beef exports to China suspended after BSE found

New election laws delayed after EU and internet companies object
New laws enabling the State’s democratic watchdog to regulate political advertising and combat misinformation during elections have not been brought into operation following concerns raised by the European Commission and objections by social media giants.
The Electoral Reform Act was passed by the Oireachtas last year, and a new body, the Electoral Commission, was set up this year to run and monitor elections and referendums. Under the Act the commission has been given extensive powers to monitor and regulate election campaigning online, including paid advertising. The Act also confers significant powers on the commission to enforce its decisions on internet and social media companies.
However, parts 4 and 5 of the act, which contains these powers, have not been commenced by the Minister responsible, Darragh O’Brien, and it is unclear when they will be brought into operation.
The European Commission expressed some concerns about the new powers, and the Government agreed to pause the implementation of the Act pending further discussions.
Top News Stories
- ‘Meticulously responsible’ Tom Martens portrayed in court as a loving father and grandfather who ‘follows the rules rigidly’: You could tell Tom Martens’s character witnesses had worked in law enforcement or the FBI even before they opened their mouths. They all dress the same – suit and tie, side-parted hair- and they carry themselves with a conservative, upright deportment, as if at any moment they could be interviewed for a country club membership.
- Suspension of Irish beef exports to China after BSE case disappointing, says Tánaiste: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described as disappointing the suspension of Irish beef exports to China following the discovery of an atypical case of BSE.
- Apartment blocks up to 19 storeys to go ahead on contentious Dublin 8 site: A three-year legal battle against the construction of two build-to-rent and co-living schemes on the sites of the former Bailey Gibson and Player Wills factories in Dublin 8 has been brought to an end, paving the way for apartment blocks up to 19 storeys tall.
- Tourism Ireland to ‘weigh’ benefits of further growth with environmental damage: Tourism Ireland says the chase for growth in visitor numbers from far-flung markets such as Asia needs to be weighed against damage to the environment and the ability of the country to cope.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
Israel-Hamas Conflict
- Irish-Israeli girl remembered at vigil for hostages in Jerusalem: In front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s old city, dozens of families of hostages being held in Gaza gathered on Tuesday holding posters of their loved ones.
- Israel-Hamas war: Biden opposes reoccupation of Gaza, says White House: The United States would oppose a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel’s military in post-conflict Gaza, the White House said on Tuesday.
News from around the World
- Ohio backs introduction of right to abortion in constitution: Voters in the US state of Ohio have backed the introduction of a right to an abortion in its constitution.
The best from Opinion
- Megan Nolan: If you buy into the idea that you lose value as you age, it becomes self-fulfilling
- Niall Holohan: Truth, like carnation flowers, has been abandoned to wither and die in Gaza
- Michael McDowell: Prospect of an early election is looming large in the imaginations of many in Leinster House
The Big Read
- Are smartphones harming schoolchildren’s mental health? Here’s what the science says: Is something going wrong for Irish teenagers? While most children and adolescents are mentally well and resilient, there are mounting warning signs about rising anxiety and depression rates.
Today's Business
- Web Summit pulls funding for The Ditch website: The board of Web Summit has pulled funding for The Ditch website, effective immediately, as it seeks to refocus on its core business.
Top Sports news
- This is a golden opportunity to elevate a couple of players in the Ireland rugby squad: The sporting narrative rarely pauses from one season to the next, new characters, new chapters to be written against a backdrop that moves forward relentlessly regardless of what happens to an individual or an organisation, writes Gordon D’Arcy.
Martyn Turner
Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters