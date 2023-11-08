Suspension of Irish beef exports to China after BSE case disappointing, says Tánaiste

Irish BSE case in China: “This has not entered the food chain, it was a 10 and a half year old cow." the Tánaiste said. Photograph: iStock

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described as disappointing the suspension of Irish beef exports to China following the discovery of an atypical case of BSE.

Mr Martin, who is in China for a four-day official visit, said the fact that the case was found during a routine Department of Agriculture check demonstrated Ireland’s bona fides.

“This has not entered the food chain, it was a 10 and a half year old cow. But the protocol between Ireland and China is very clear, you notify voluntary suspension of trade. That is what we have done,” he told The Irish Times.

“There will be an epidemiological assessment made of this. That has to happen.”

Irish beef returned to Chinese supermarket shelves early this year after a three-year suspension due to a case of atypical BSE.

The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) will conduct the epidemiological assessment of the latest case but Mr Martin was confident the ban would be lifted within a few months.

“Given the manner in which we have dealt with it, we would hope that it could be dealt with expeditiously,” he said.

Irish beef exports to China were worth almost €40 million in 2019 before the previous suspension and Bord Bia was working to regain market share in the face of increased competition from countries such as Brazil.

During a visit to Beijing in May, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue described the Chinese market as critically important for the development of Ireland’s food sector.

“China is a market with the largest population and an ever-increasing middle class who are driving increased demand for high quality food and beverages, which the Irish agri-food sector excels at producing,” he said.

“The potential for growing the value of our trade with the Chinese market, in particular for beef exports, is critically important to the development ambitions of the sector, which ultimately supports the sustainability of our family farm model.”