Irish-Israeli girl remembered at vigil for hostages in Jerusalem

Malcom Gafson, the chair of the Israel-Ireland Friendship League, at the vigil for hostages at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Photograph: Hannah McCarthy

In front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s old city, dozens of families of hostages being held in Gaza gathered on Tuesday holding posters of their loved ones.

The Chief Rabbi of Israel delivered a prayer before many embraced each other in circles while singing and crying at Judaism’s holiest site.

“You wouldn’t be human if you weren’t moved here tonight,” said Malcolm Gafson, the chair of the Israel-Ireland Friendship League.

Mr Gafson attended the vigil for Emily Hand, the daughter of Irish man Tom Hand. The eight-year-old was initially believed to have been killed during the attack led by Hamas on Israel on October 7th but is now believed by the Israeli authorities to be held hostage in Gaza.

READ MORE

“We were all really taken aback when this news broke out that his daughter was being held hostage,” said Mr Gafson.

Sandy Feldman, whose sister Aviva Siegel is also being held hostage in Gaza, said she believes that the Israeli authorities must have some information that Emily is alive in Gaza. “They wouldn’t say that if they didn’t have some information,” she said.

At almost nightly rallies and gatherings across Israel, families have called for the immediate return of their loved ones held in Gaza.

Sandy Feldman at the vigil for hostages in Jerusalem. 'I feel people have to open their hearts and really see the main issue here and see that this country was ours all of these years and will be ours,' she said. Photograph: Hannah Feldman

At the vigil in the old city, Rachel Goldberg spoke of her 23-year-old son Hersh who was taken hostage while attending the Nova music festival where, along with over 250 others, 22-year-old Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti was murdered.

Ms Goldberg describes how her son escaped to a bomb shelter which Hamas militants threw a grenade into and sprayed with bullets. His eft arm was blown off and he was then marched at gunpoint onto a pick-up truck and brought to Gaza.

“The hostages have been underground in Gaza for 32 days,” said Ms Goldberg. “I cry out to every single person here and every single person on the planet to make it your mission to free these 240 souls.

“They are from 33 different countries. Their ages range from nine months to 85 years old. They are Jews, Christians, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists. They are human beings.”

[ Ireland in contact with ‘key interlocutors’ to seek Emily Hand’s release ]

Ms Feldman said she would support a ceasefire now between the Israeli military and Hamas if it would bring back all the hostages. She is jet-lagged from returning from the US, where she was part of a delegation advocating for support for the hostages that was organised by the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs.

Ms Feldman said the delegation received a warm reception from US politicians but she was disappointed with the level of misinformation she sees from Ireland.

“I feel people have to open their hearts and really see the main issue here and see that this country was ours all of these years and will be ours,” she said.

She also claimed Hamas is keeping its own people captive. “There are 2.3 million captives in Gaza.”