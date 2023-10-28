Gardaí caution over trend of rising pedestrian deaths on Irish roads

Of the total road deaths, one in four, or 38, have been pedestrians, compared with a total of 43 pedestrians being killed on Irish roads in 2022. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The number of pedestrians who have died on Irish roads this year is likely to be the highest in 15 years, gardaí have said.

The Garda has urged those using the roads to be cautious over the Bank Holiday weekend, stating they are “one of the busiest periods on Irish roads” and also “one of the periods where road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision”.

As of October 27th, a total of 155 people have died in 145 road traffic collisions so far this year. This number is 36 greater than 2022 and 43 greater than 2019. Two thirds of the road traffic collisions were single vehicle incidents.

Of the total road deaths, one in four, or 38, have been pedestrians, compared with a total of 43 pedestrians being killed on Irish roads in 2022.

READ MORE

A Garda spokesman said: “This trend indicates that pedestrian fatality figures for 2023 are estimated to be their highest in 15 years.”

One third of road deaths have been people under the age of 25, and 11 of those were pedestrians. A total of 21 road deaths have been people over the age of 70 and 10 were pedestrians.

Gardaí have issued a number of penalties to drivers who were being unsafe on Irish roads. As of the end of September, more than 120,000 fixed charge notices (FCNs) were issued for speeding, around 4,000 were issued for non-wearing of seatbelts and around 13,000 were for holding a mobile phone.

There have also been more than 6,000 Driving While Intoxicated Offences recorded on Pulse, the computer system used by gardaí. Drug driving detections account for over 35 per cent of all driving while intoxicated detections to date in 2023.

A spokesman added: “An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to all road users, for whatever reason you will be using the roads this weekend, whatever your mode of transport may be, to stay safe on the roads this weekend.”

Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward said average speed cameras should be used on more Irish roads to “reduce this worrying trend” of increasing road deaths.

“Average speed camera systems have been installed in two trial locations, on the M7 and in Dublin’s Port Tunnel, since last year. There is huge potential for these systems to be used more widely across the country,” he said.

“I welcome the recent announcements from my colleague, Justice Minister [Helen] McEntee, that an additional €1.2 million is to be allocated for GoSafe vans until the end of this year, with an extra €3.6 million announced for next year under Budget 2024.”