In pictures: Ireland rugby team return home from Rugby World Cup to fans’ welcome at Dublin Airport

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton poses with a young fan at Dublin Airport as the team arrived home from the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

The Ireland rugby team returned home from the Rugby World Cup into Dublin Airport on Monday evening to a warm welcome from fans.

The players - including retiring captain Johnny Sexton - stopped to pose for photographs and sign autographs.

[ Ireland’s rugby haters celebrated, but what a confused and joyless bunch they must be ]

The team left Paris on Monday afternoon after losing the quarter-final match against New Zealand 24 - 28.

Here’s a selection of the best photographs from Monday evening’s homecoming:

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne poses with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony signs an autographs for a fan. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Finlay Bealham signs autographs for fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw poses for a selfie with a fan. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Conor Murray poses with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Bundee Aki poses with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Andrew Porter with a young fan at Dublin Airport. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell signs autographs for fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton poses with an Aer Lingus pilot. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady