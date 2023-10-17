Ireland

In pictures: Ireland rugby team return home from Rugby World Cup to fans’ welcome at Dublin Airport

The players and manager Andy Farrell stopped for autographs and photographs

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton poses with a young fan at Dublin Airport as the team arrived home from the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue Oct 17 2023 - 10:46

The Ireland rugby team returned home from the Rugby World Cup into Dublin Airport on Monday evening to a warm welcome from fans.

The players - including retiring captain Johnny Sexton - stopped to pose for photographs and sign autographs.

The team left Paris on Monday afternoon after losing the quarter-final match against New Zealand 24 - 28.

Here’s a selection of the best photographs from Monday evening’s homecoming:

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne poses with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony signs an autographs for a fan. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Finlay Bealham signs autographs for fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw poses for a selfie with a fan. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Conor Murray poses with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Bundee Aki poses with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Andrew Porter with a young fan at Dublin Airport. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne with fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell signs autographs for fans. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton poses with an Aer Lingus pilot. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton poses with a fan. Photograph: INPHO/Ben Brady

