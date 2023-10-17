In pictures: Ireland rugby team return home from Rugby World Cup to fans’ welcome at Dublin Airport

The Ireland rugby team returned home from the Rugby World Cup into Dublin Airport on Monday evening to a warm welcome from fans.
The players - including retiring captain Johnny Sexton - stopped to pose for photographs and sign autographs.
The team left Paris on Monday afternoon after losing the quarter-final match against New Zealand 24 - 28.
Here’s a selection of the best photographs from Monday evening’s homecoming: