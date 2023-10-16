Ireland

Man dies following road traffic incident in Co Tipperary

Incident took place on the N62 road in Templemore on Monday afternoon

A man in his 50s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured at the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Glen Murphy
Mon Oct 16 2023 - 17:54

A man has died following a road traffic incident in Co Tipperary on Monday.

The incident involved a collision between a car and truck and took place on the N62 road in the Whitefields area of Templemore just after noon.

A man in his 50s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured at the scene. His body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the truck, another man in his 50s, was uninjured.

Local diversions were in place on Monday evening and the scene was preserved pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Monday’s latest death follows a weekend where five other men, aged between their 20s and 70s, died in separate road incidents.

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist

