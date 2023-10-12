Phibsboro crash: Grandmother Carol Seery, remembered as ‘a diamond; precious and rare’

Carol Seery, who died last Wednesday when she was fatally struck by a car, has been remembered at her funeral as “one of the most selfless, loving, beautiful people” who “radiated joy” to everyone around her.

Speaking at the funeral mass at the Our Mother of Divine Grace Church in Ballgall, Dublin, Ms Seery’s daughter, Karen, remembered her mother as someone who was “like a diamond; precious and rare”.

“We’ve all certainly lost a diamond today. At the time of the tragedy that took us from her far too soon, she was full of the joys as usual,” she said.

Her mother had been planning a holiday to Lanzarote and making other plans with friends.

READ MORE

“Mam was known for her love of fashion and shopping. She always looked so beautiful and elegant. Family was everything to her. A huge joy for mam was her six beautiful grandchildren, whom she treasured. She was the most loving, encouraging mother and grandmother,” she said.

Ms Seery, who was from Finglas had just celebrated her 43rd wedding anniversary with her husband Gerry this year, her daughter Karen said.

The funeral of Carol Seery took place at Our Mother of Divine Grace Church, Ballygal. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

“The warmth and love she has given us all has literally no words to describe it. She was just a genuine character. We’ll all remember her beautiful smile and infectious laughter. She was just great fun. She definitely knew how to enjoy life and appreciate it,” her daughter said.

The Irish Times reported last week that Ms Seery (67) had just finished enjoying a meal with family members in Phibsboro, Dublin 7, when she was fatally struck by a car as she crossed the road at Cross Guns Bridge, shortly after 9pm on October 4th.

The car that struck Ms Seery, who was from Finglas and married to a retired garda, failed to remain at the scene. The motorist had moments earlier been spotted driving dangerously in the Glasnevin-Phibsboro area and was being sought by gardaí at the time of the crash, at about 9.10pm. The driver had just begun speeding away from a garda car when his car struck the victim on Cross Guns Bridge, Phibsboro Road. Seery was pronounced dead at the scene. The car – a 07D Silver Honda Civic – has since been located by investigating gardaí after it was abandoned in Phibsboro, not far from the crash scene.

Ms Seery is survived by her husband Gerry, children Karen, Gerard and Patrick, and grandchildren Tadhg, Keela, Alistair, Ruby, Max and Violet. She is pre-deceased by her father Bernard and brother John.

“She will be sadly missed by her loving family, mother Patty, sister Martina, brother Brendan, son-in-law Gary, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends,” her rip.ie death notice said.