Phibsborough crash: Family of victim (60s) were with her at the time of the suspected hit-and-run

Garda investigators at the scene of a suspected fatal hit and run in Phibsborough, North Dublin. Photograph: Damien Storan.

The family of a woman who died in a hit and run by a driver in north Dublin were with her at the time and saw her being killed.

The Irish Times understands that the dead woman, who was in her 60s, had just finished enjoying a meal with her family members in Phibsborough, Dublin 7, when she was fatally struck by a driver as she crossed the road at the Cross Guns Bridge, shortly after 9pm. The car failed to remain at the scene.

The motorist had moments earlier been spotted driving dangerously in the Glasnevin-Phibsboro area and was being sought by gardaí at the time of the crash, at about 9.10pm. He had just begun speeding away from a car when he hit the victim on Cross Guns Bridge, Phibsborough Road.

After hitting the woman, the driver fled the crime scene in the vehicle and managed to evade gardaí. However, the car - a 07D Silver Honda Civic - has since been located by investigating gardaí after it was abandoned in Phibsboro, not far from the crash scene.

READ MORE

The Irish Times understands the car had not been reported stolen. It had changed hands very recently and was still registered under the former owner’s name. However, gardaí have confirmed the car was sold and now the new owner, and perhaps people connected to him, are being sought for interview.

While gardaí and paramedics arrived at the scene, sources said it was clear that the woman was very badly injured and efforts to save her were not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was sealed off for forensic examination.

The Honda Civic that has since been seized was also undergoing examination and gardaí are confident the vehicle is a very strong line of inquiry. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased woman.

“The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin. “The section of road from Cross Guns Bridge to the junction of Phibsborough Road and Connaught Street is closed and local diversions will remain in place for the afternoon.”

Gardaí in Mountjoy Garda station were continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They also want to hear from anyone who saw the 07 D silver Honda Civic in the Phibsboro, Dublin 7 area in the hours before the fatal collision to contact them.

The incident has been referred to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

The junction at Phibsborough Road and Connaught Street remains closed at present, with diversions in place via Connaught Street and Whitworth Road. Dublin City Council has advised motorists to use alternative routes, if possible.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene of the incident on Wednesday night, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, in Co Limerick, a man in his 70s has died following a collision on the N69 Glin to Tarbert Road on Wednesday evening.

The collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened around 10pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for post mortem.

The scene of the collision has been closed for forensic examination, with local road diversions in place.

Gardaí in Newcastle Garda station are appealing for information.

“Any road users who were travelling on the N69 between Glin and Tarbert yesterday evening between 9:00pm and 10:15pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to gardaí,” a spokesperson said.