Drogheda woman (32) killed in crash in Australia

Carol Early died in a car crash in Brisbane on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman from Co Louth, named locally as Carol Early, has been killed in a two vehicle crash in Queensland in Australia.

The incident occurred in Brisbane on the east coast of Australia on Saturday, September 30th.

Friends on social media paid tribute to Ms Early, who was from Drogheda, describing her as “such a nice and friendly person” who “always had a great big smile”.

Ms Early had lived in Australia for a number of years, where she worked as a graphic designer and was married to Tom Buckley.

The couple’s friends have begun a fundraiser to cover the costs associated with Ms Early’s funeral and repatriation to Ireland.

The initial goal of 5,000 Australian dollars has been surpassed and has now reached almost 30,000 Australian dollars.