Woman in her 50s dies in Leitrim car crash

A woman in her 50s has died following a two car crash in Co Leitrim on Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly before 6pm on the R280 at Lisnabrack, Carrick-on-Shannon. The woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both cars were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and assessment, but their injuries are not life threatening.

The road of the crash site remains closed with local traffic diversions in place and a technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Friday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, and anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) who travelled on the R208 in the Lisnabrack area at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.