Your morning briefing: EU working on €20bn military aid package for Ukraine

EU raises plan for new €20bn military aid package for Ukraine

The European Union is working on a new €20 billion package of military support for Ukraine to run over five years, which has been raised informally in recent weeks, with the Irish Government and others.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said on Sunday he had alerted the Cabinet that this proposal was “coming down the tracks”. He said if it was agreed, Ireland would provide only non-lethal aid. Ireland has already given €122 million in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine.

Mr Martin told The Irish Times in New York he would be announcing a further €23 million in Government aid to Ukraine at the United Nations in the coming days.

Trinity debating society gets official recognition as oldest in the world : It has been banned, criticised and expelled from the university over the years. Today, however, the College Historical Society of Trinity College Dublin – better known as The Hist – is celebrating its official status as the world’s oldest college debating society.

Trinity debating society gets official recognition as oldest in the world : It has been banned, criticised and expelled from the university over the years. Today, however, the College Historical Society of Trinity College Dublin – better known as The Hist – is celebrating its official status as the world's oldest college debating society.

Potential for State office space to be converted to residential use : An audit of almost 1 million sq m of State office space to establish if any can be converted for residential use has been sought by Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien.

Tony Holohan says he was unfairly treated during controversy over botched move to TCD : The State's former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan believes he was unfairly treated during the controversy over his botched move to Trinity College Dublin which led to his resignation.

How one Irish hospital has turned its performance around in quite a dramatic way: For this column to praise our public health system is something of a rarity. So I would like to say at the outset that it gives me great pleasure to report on how one Irish hospital has turned its performance around in quite a dramatic way, writes Dr Muiris Houston

Ireland's weather today: After a wet weekend it is forecast to be dry, breezy and cooler in many places this morning with scattered showers and sunny spells. More frequent showers will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon, with some showers turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

Happening today: The Taoiseach will provide the keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The event aims to reaffirm the UN's strategic development goals, a set of proposals to protect the environment and improve people's live across the globe.

Workers clear a car from a street after Storm Daniel swept across eastern Libya, in the port city of Derna, eastern Libya, 17 September 2023. Unprecedented floods struck Libya after mediterranean Storm Daniel made landfall on 10 September. Intense rainfall from the storm in the country's eastern region caused the collapse of two dams south of the city of Derna, sweeping away entire neighborhoods. The death toll has surpassed 11,300 and over 34,000 people have been displaced across the country. The flooding exacerbated Libya's needs, where 800,000 people are reported in need of humanitarian assistance, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said.

FILE — A collection of boats used by migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy from a small port outside Sfax, Tunisia, May 26, 2023. Traffickers in Tunisia have been using small, rickety boats cobbled together from metal sheets to maximize the number of people motoring toward Italy. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

‘We want to live with dignity like every human being’: Saad Eddin Ismail left his home in Darfur, Sudan, six years ago, on a long quest to find safety. The 27-year-old comes from Geneina, a city in West Darfur. He remembers violence breaking out in 2003, in what was described as the first genocide of the 21st century. Afterwards, the violence never fully stopped. “We have too many problems in Darfur... The solution [is] only to go outside of Sudan.” He travelled to Chad, then Libya, where he tried to cross the sea towards Europe five times. Each time he was caught. Since 2017, the EU has been supporting the Libyan coastguard to intercept boats of refugees and migrants, with more than 122,000 caught on the Mediterranean Sea since then and forced back to Libya.

Mary Lou McDonald understands that vulnerability can be a strength: As summer turns to autumn, and politicians dust themselves off in preparation for returning to the Dáil and the Seanad, political messaging in advance of the general election is being honed, writes Una Mullally. For younger voters – those who moved the hands on the Irish political dial to the point where it now reads Sinn Féin O’Clock – the only memorable moment that emerged from the Fianna Fáil think-in was Tánaiste Micheál Martin saying Sinn Féin was “infecting a new generation of young people”.

Culture Night Dublin 2023 : An outsider’s insider guide to where to go on September 22nd: It’s a September evening in 2016, and I am running my first Culture Night event. That night hundreds of people move through a windowless subterranean room as performers sing, dance and act on a tiny stage. It is trial by fire, a chaotic, sweaty, anxiety-inducing experience, but one of the most rewarding and exciting events I have ever managed, and one I will never forget.

Culture Night Dublin 2023 : An outsider's insider guide to where to go on September 22nd: It's a September evening in 2016, and I am running my first Culture Night event. That night hundreds of people move through a windowless subterranean room as performers sing, dance and act on a tiny stage. It is trial by fire, a chaotic, sweaty, anxiety-inducing experience, but one of the most rewarding and exciting events I have ever managed, and one I will never forget.

Ten cost-of-living changes that could save you €2,000 a year: Last week we ran a piece that was – by any measure – pretty grim. We totted up the cost of the cost-of-living crisis and reckoned there are many households and families that will be worse off by more than €7,000 over the next 12 months when compared with 2019.

The deaths of 1,100 Spanish Armada soldiers and sailors 435 years ago this September was commemorated this weekend at Streedagh beach in Co. Sligo. Senior Spanish Navy officers laid a wreath in memory of the Spanish Armada dead of 1588. The event was among a number that took place in the area as part of Spanish Armada Remembrance weekend which included a series of concerts, lectures, walks and other special events. Photo: Mike Guckian/Spanish Armada Ireland

Garden cities and healthier living Sir, – The problem with using “street plans” to add to urban building densities (“‘Street plans” could deliver 14,000 new homes a year’, News, September 14th) is that there is an urgent need for green spaces, including gardens, rather than more concrete and traffic in our towns and cities. This paucity of greenery is not only ecologically unfriendly but creates an unhealthy and polluted environment. A better idea would be for the Government to invest some of its funds in several garden cities, which could not only house 30,000 to 50,000 each (comparing the populations of Letchworth and Welwyn garden cities in the UK) but would provide for healthier living and by definition would be self-sufficient in employment, transport, schools and hospitals. If built on some of the many currently barren fields of ryegrass, garden cities could actually increase biodiversity. Garden cities are now a global phenomenon that Ireland could well benefit from: it has the space!

– Yours, etc, TRICIA CUSACK, Greystones,

Can this plan make Dublin’s north inner city safer?: “The Dublin North Inner City Action plan contains over fifty across several priority areas”

Kate Ashe-Leonard on watch on board Polaris.

‘I have sailed halfway around the world with my partner, living off rental income and remote freelance work’: Mushroom-like islands protrude out of the crystal-clear water that surrounds our boat. We are in Tonga. I sip a coffee and look into the sea; the fine white sand is punctuated by navy-blue star fish.In the distance a plume of breath is released high into the air where a couple of humpback whales rest below the surface.

