Number of people travelling to Leaving Cert event killed in Tipperary road crash

A number of young people have been killed in a single vehicle road accident in Tipperary. The incident occurred earlier this evening near Clonmel.

Gardaí said in a statement that “initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased”.

It is understood that the single vehicle crash occurred at the Mountain Road earlier this evening and involved a driver and several passengers. Initial indications are that the young people in the car were intending to travel to Carlow for post-Leaving Certificate result celebrations.

Gardaí and members of Tipperary Fire Brigade are at the scene. The road has been closed to other cars to facilitate the emergency services. Diversions have been put in place. .

The families of those involved are being informed.

