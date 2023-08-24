Major search under way for boy (14) missing while swimming in Co Cork

The search is being co-ordinated in part by the Coast Guard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A major search and rescue operation is under way in Passage West, Co Cork, for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in Cork Harbour this afternoon.

The youth was swimming with his friends when he got in to difficulty earlier today. Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 2pm.

The search is being co-ordinated by the Coast Guard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven RNLI , gardaí, paramedics and firefighters. Boat owners in the area are searching for the boy in a voluntary capacity. Locals are also walking around Passage West scanning the water for the boy.

The rescue operation is being co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard. Members of the Naval Service have also joined the search amid growing concern for the welfare of the teenager.