Boy (14) drowns while swimming in Co Cork

A multi-agency search and rescue operation took place at Passage West on Thursday afternoon. The body of a boy aged in his teens was recovered following a major search and rescue operation. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

A 14-year-old boy has died after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends at in Cork Harbour this afternoon.

A major search and rescue operation took place for the boy, who went missing while swimming by the pontoon in Passage West.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident at about 2pm. The boy’s body was recovered shortly after 4pm.

His remains will be taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The search was co-ordinated by the Coast Guard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven RNLI , gardaí, paramedics and firefighters. Boat owners in the area joined the search for the boy in a voluntary capacity. Locals also walked around Passage West scanning the water for the boy.

The rescue operation was co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard. Members of the Naval Service also joined the search.