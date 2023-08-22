Boy (14) dies after being found in water at his Wexford home

Wexford General Hospital, where the teenage boy was taken after being found in water at his home. Photograph: Patrick Browne jnr

A teenage boy has died following an incident at his home in Wexford Town earlier this week.

It is understood Alexander Saunders (14) was found in water before being rushed to hospital from his house on Thursday, August 17th.

He was initially treated at Wexford General Hospital and later died on Sunday, August 20th. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

In a brief statement, gardaí said they did not comment on named individuals. However, a spokeswoman confirmed officers and emergency services attended an incident at a domestic residence in Wexford Town.

READ MORE

“A male juvenile teen was taken to Wexford General Hospital in a serious condition. He later passed away,” she said. “A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.”

Although investigations remain ongoing in that regard, the incident is being treated as a tragedy.

It is understood the teenager was a student at St Peter’s College in Wexford.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. Alexander is survived by his parents Paul and Patience, and siblings.