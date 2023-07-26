US embassy in Ireland advises tourists to keep ‘low profile’

In an alert from the US embassy in Dublin, American citizens and tourists were advised to “exercise good personal security practices” while travelling in Ireland.

The US embassy in Dublin has issued a warning to American tourists travelling in Ireland to “keep a low profile” and avoid walking alone at night.

The warning follows an attack on an American tourist in Dublin north inner city last week, which left 57-year-old Stephen Termini in intensive care.

Mr Termini, from Buffalo, New York, had been staying at a guest house on Talbot Street and was attacked by a group of youths on the nearby Store Street last Wednesday night.

A teenage boy was charged in connection with the assault at a special sitting of the Children’s Court on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE

[ Dozens more gardaí promised for Dublin city centre in wake of attack on US tourist ]

The attack has led to criticism of the Government and the Garda over the safety of Dublin city, prompting moves to place extra frontline gardaí on the streets.

In an alert from the US embassy in Dublin, American citizens and tourists were advised to “exercise good personal security practices” while travelling in Ireland.

The alert, issued on Tuesday, said US tourists should “refrain from carrying large amounts of cash” and safeguard valuables such as passports and credit cards.

“The US Embassy Dublin encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings, especially when travelling in unfamiliar places, crowded locations, empty streets, or at night,” it said.

The embassy advised citizens to be “aware of your environment” and avoid walking alone, particularly at night.

“Do not wear or display expensive jewellery or watches and avoid carrying large amounts of cash,” it said.

It warned tourists to be aware of “snatch and grab” thefts of mobile phones while walking on the street.

The alert said tourists should avoid putting passports, cash, mobile phones or other valuables in the outer pockets of bags, or leaving them on tables in public places.

“Most reported thefts occur at crowded tourist sites, at airports, car rental agencies, on public buses, trams, and trains, and at the major railway stations,” the embassy said.

The embassy told tourists to “avoid staring at your phone while walking in public areas” and to “limit earbud/headphone use when in public”.

The advice said people should “keep a low profile” and be mindful of how much alcohol they consumed.