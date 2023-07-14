Met Éireann issues rainfall weather warning as wet July continues

A deluge of rain in Tralee caused significant flooding in the town in mid-June, and there is a warning that there may be a risk of flash flooding across the country this weekend. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

A yellow weather warning is in place for the State with heavy rain and blustery winds forecast.

The warning for heavy rain is in place for 25 of the 26 counties from 2am to 7pm on Friday evening. In Donegal, the warning extends to midnight.

There is a warning for possible flash flooding and difficult travelling conditions across Ireland.

The unsettled weather is set to continue for the foreseeable future, which means up to next weekend at least.

There will be heavy rain and showers over the weekend with unsettled weather continuing into next week. Both Saturday and Sunday will be wet and windy everywhere. Temperatures will be about average for the time of year, at between 15 and 19 degrees.

Much the same applies up until Friday and there is some uncertainty as to the weather after that.

The contrast between June, which was hot and dry everywhere, and July could hardly be more different. Most parts of the country have had a weather and cooler than July than normal.

At least Ireland has been spared the ferocious heatwave that has brought temperatures of 45 degrees to southern Europe.

Met Éireann forecaster Conall Ruth said it can happen that Europe gets fine weather when high pressure over the continent can drive Atlantic rain belts further north, although this is not happening at present.

