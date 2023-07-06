Ireland

Fire at Michelin star restaurant Variety Jones in Dublin 8

Nearby buildings fully evacuated but no injuries reported

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement that on arrival, firefighters discovered a well-developed fire in the building, at the junction of Thomas Street and Francis Street. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ellen O’Donoghue
Thu Jul 6 2023 - 22:55

A fire took place at Michelin star restaurant, Variety Jones’s new location on 79 Thomas Street, Dublin 8 this evening shortly before 7pm.

The restaurant officially moved to the location from next door, at 78 Thomas Street, on June 28th, according to their Twitter.

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement that on arrival, firefighters discovered a well-developed fire in the building, at the junction of Thomas Street and Francis Street.

Breathing apparatus teams were committed to extinguish the fire.

Four fire engines along with a turntable ladder attended the scene from Dolphins Barn and Tara Street fire stations.

Nearby buildings were fully evacuated, but there were no injuries reported.

The fire was brought under control by 7.30pm.

