Fire at Michelin star restaurant Variety Jones in Dublin 8

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement that on arrival, firefighters discovered a well-developed fire in the building, at the junction of Thomas Street and Francis Street. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A fire took place at Michelin star restaurant, Variety Jones’s new location on 79 Thomas Street, Dublin 8 this evening shortly before 7pm.

The restaurant officially moved to the location from next door, at 78 Thomas Street, on June 28th, according to their Twitter.

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement that on arrival, firefighters discovered a well-developed fire in the building, at the junction of Thomas Street and Francis Street.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in a building off Francis Street



4️⃣ Four fire engines responded along with a turntable ladder



🚒 The fire is under control, traffic restrictions remain in place pic.twitter.com/umYXLU04RF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 6, 2023

Breathing apparatus teams were committed to extinguish the fire.

READ MORE

Four fire engines along with a turntable ladder attended the scene from Dolphins Barn and Tara Street fire stations.

Nearby buildings were fully evacuated, but there were no injuries reported.

The fire was brought under control by 7.30pm.