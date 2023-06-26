Search for missing person in Co Donegal to continue tomorrow

The house on the outskirts of Killybegs which was being searched by Garda Technical Officers. Photograph: NW Newspix

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard will resume a search of the Sliabh Liag area of Co Donegal tomorrow.

The search follows reports that a person has gone missing in the area.

The area, the setting for some of Europe’s highest sea cliffs, have been cordoned off all day as a result of the search.

The identity of the missing person has not been released by Gardaí. It is believed the possibility the missing person met with foul play is being explored by the investigation team, although it is only one line of inquiry. A garda spokesperson said they had no further detail in relation to the investigation.

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed it is involved in a search for a missing person. The Gardaí and the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo are also involved in the search, as are members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

Gardaí have restricted access to the area while the search is ongoing. In what is believed to be a connected incident, Gardaí have also sealed off a house in the Killybegs area of the county. Forensics officers have entered the house and a search is being conducted. Uniformed Gardaí remain at the scene of the house on the outskirts of the fishing village.