Gardaí investigating as Kerry road crash leaves driver (50s) dead, teenager critical

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic crash in Co Kerry that has left one man dead and a teenager critically injured in hospital. A second teenager was also hospitalised after the collision in Beaufort, though her injuries were not life threatening.

The dead man was in his 50s and was the sole occupant of a car that was in collision with a second vehicle, driven by the male teenager, just after 1pm at Kilbonnane. While all three people were treated at the scene, the man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the crash site.

His remains have since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a postmortem is due to be completed on Monday. The injured teenage man was undergoing medical treatment at the same hospital on Sunday evening and there are concerns for his welfare.

The injured woman was a passenger in the car driven by the injured man and while she was also taken to hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery and was not seriously injured.

“The road is currently closed as an examination by forensic collision investigators is currently ongoing,” Garda Headquarters said, adding local diversions were in place.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by gardaí from Killarney. They have appealed for any other road users who were recording footage in the area around the time of the crash to contact them.

The investigating team has also appealed for any witnesses to come forward and contact them in Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160.