Teenage cyclist dies after colliding with pillar in Tallaght

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A teenage cyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Tallaght, Dublin on Wednesday night.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in the Fortunestown Lane area, Tallaght, Dublin 24 at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

A male cyclist, aged in his late teens, was seriously injured when he collided with a pillar in a residential area. Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

READ MORE

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda forensic collision investigators on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght between 10pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday, and who may have camera footage, including mobile phone and dash-cam, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.