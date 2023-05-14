Tributes paid to ‘gentle giant’ killed in Longford crash

Sean (Seanie) Reilly was an auto electrician specialist, who originally hailed from Longford town.

A motorcyclist tragically killed in a crash involving a tractor in Co Longford yesterday has been remembered as a “gentle giant”.

He has been named locally as Sean (Seanie) Reilly of Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co Longford.

The auto electrician specialist, who originally hailed from Longford town, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two vehicle crash that occurred at Esker South, Ballinalee, Co Longford at around 1.30pm.

Mr Reilly was a long time motorbike enthusiast and was well known for his involvement in a number of charity events locally.

Drumlish Foroige said locals had been left stunned at the tragedy.

“Sending our deepest sympathies to our leader Sinead on the heartbreaking loss of her husband Seanie,” read the post.

“Seanie was a gentle giant, always smiling. He was truly one of the best ones. He will be deeply missed.”

Mr Reilly was also a member of Devil’s Disciples Motorcycle Club who, yesterday, told its followers of the tragedy.

“It is with great regret that we announce the loss of our brother Seanie (Bull) Reilly who lost his life tragically today,” it stated. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, and all his brothers. RIP”

“Seanie surely was a gentle giant,” said Cllr Brady.

“He was well respected and so was his family. I got to know Seanie well through his involvement in various fundraising initiatives that were held in the local area and he was every bit the pure gentleman.”

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan said the local community had been left numbed by the news.

“It’s an awful, awful tragedy to happen,” he said. “He was a young man, a family man who came from a very well respected family in the area.

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to his partner, family and friends at this most difficult time.”

Gardaí, meanwhile, are continuing to try to piece together the circumstances which led up to yesterday’s crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.