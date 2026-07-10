Trump fires last three members of election commission amid fears of elections ‘chaos’

Donald Trump has fired the three remaining members of the independent, federal commission. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Donald Trump has terminated the three remaining members of the independent, federal commission that assists election administration officials nationwide just a few months before the midterm elections.

The remaining three commissioners of the four-member bipartisan commission ⁠were forced out on Thursday, the ​White House confirmed.

The one Republican appointee resigned and the other ⁠two, Democratic appointees were notified of their terminations via email from ​the White House presidential personnel office.

“On ‌behalf of President ‌Donald J Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position ‌as Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission is terminated, effective immediately. Thank you for your service,” the email, seen by Reuters, said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Election Assistance Commission serves as a “national clearing house of information on election ‌administration”, accredits testing laboratories and certifies voting systems, and maintains the national mail-voter registration form developed by the National ​Voter Registration Act of 1993, according to the commission’s website.

The terminations follow Trump and top administration officials’ advocacy to change vote-by-mail requirements and investigations into the 2020 election outcome, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

“It is ⁠irresponsible and dangerous that this administration remains dead set on ​causing chaos for ​our election officials across this ​country,” Arizona secretary of state Adrian Fontes said in a ​Thursday statement. “This ‌move undermines the integrity ​of non-partisan ​election administration.”

The ​fourth commissioner departed the commission in April. The terminations follow the recent Supreme Court decision that granted the president more power to fire members of independent agencies, and a push ⁠by Trump for more federal intervention in voting processes, traditionally the purview of the states, as midterm elections approach in November.

The election commission was established by Congress in 2002 through the Help America Vote Act. The four commissioners are appointed by the president, are required ‌to be evenly split with two Democrats ⁠and two Republicans, and ultimately need to be confirmed by the US Senate.

The three remaining commissioners who were forced out, Thomas Hicks, Benjamin Hovland and Christy McCormick, were all unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

The 2002 law states the president can appoint ‌replacements to the commission, but it is unclear how Trump will move ahead with the commission.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said in a Thursday social media post the ​terminations should “concern every American, regardless of party”.

“Removing every remaining commissioner just months before the 2026 midterm elections ​is an extraordinary step that demands an immediate explanation from the administration and raises profound concerns about political interference in the institutions that support our elections,” Warner said. – Guardian, Reuters