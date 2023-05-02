‘No need for it’: Residents’ views on Sandymount road traffic solution remain divided

One resident said that people who bought houses on Strand Road knew that they were buying a house on a main road out of and into Dublin and should expect it to be busy. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

Many Sandymount residents were less than willing to share their views on the reinstatement of two-way traffic on Strand Road in advance of a decision from the Court of Appeal on the fate of the coastal cycle path.

Since last October Strand Road has been partially restricted to one lane of traffic for Irish Water works. The water mains replacement programme is due to be completed in the coming weeks, but Strand Road residents are urging the council not to allow the return of two-way traffic.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said that they have great admiration for the workers themselves and that they clean up after themselves when their workday is done.

Another said that regardless of what is done, some people will be giving out, and that the works are a bonus for them because they got new footpaths.

READ MORE

He added that if the road was restricted to a single outbound lane, traffic would build up on the Merrion Road, and that would be unfortunate.

One resident, Helen Barrett, said that traffic has gotten significantly worse where she lives on Serpentine Avenue, and that she feels the road needs to be widened, and a bicycle lane added that way.

[ Return of ‘motorway-like traffic’ is ‘untenable’ for health, say Sandymount residents ]

Another local agreed with this, saying he is in favour of an off-road solution but there is no need to disturb traffic and take half the road, because there is plenty of space off-road for bike lanes.

He added that people who bought houses on Strand Road knew that they were buying a house on a main road out of and into Dublin and should expect it to be busy.

A small group of people want to get rid of the traffic, but should not be giving out and making things better for them but worse for others in the area, he said.

There are residents prepared to take to the streets in protest of the bicycle path if necessary, he also alleged, saying that he would join a protest.

This resident said that he used to exclusively cycle but is no longer able to because of his age, and relies on his car for transport.

“I am absolutely totally opposed to taking away half our road to convert it to bicycle paths, there is no need for it,” he said.

One local woman said that she feels having a one-way system on the road would be good for traffic congestion but not for elderly residents who live along the road because it makes life more difficult for them.