Ukrainians in Cahersiveen given reprieve as ‘pause’ is declared on move out of accommodation

A pause has been placed on plans to move some 80 Ukrainians from their lodgings in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, to make way for international protection applicants.

The shift follows appeals by local representatives, businesses and a group of individuals and businesses who pressured the Government to change course.

There are around 200 Ukrainian refugees under a temporary protection order at the Skellig Accommodation Centre, which includes hotel and self-catering apartments for family units and singles in the south Kerry town.

A group of the residents were informed on Friday they were to be moved out amid what the Department of Children, Equality, Youth and Integration said was a “severe” shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants.

READ MORE

Some 40 of the Ukrainian residents were to remain in the area but 40 were also be moved to Tralee at noon Tuesday. This included around ten children who are well settled into schools locally in Cahersiveen.

[ Ukrainians with roots in Cahersiveen fear upheaval after settling into community ]

Appeals by employers, and local councillors and the community were made directly this weekend to Minister Roderic O’Gorman and to the Kerry Fianna Fail TD and Education Minister Norma Foley.

A spokesman for Minister Foley on Monday said “a pause” has been placed on the removal of any of the Ukrainian residents until there is further discussion.

The plans to move the residents has caused great upset in the community, local Fianna Fail councillor Norma Moriarity said.

The town has over 400 Ukrainian refugees with over a year.

“There are very few towns who have taken a 40 per cent increase in population and made a real success in terms of integration and that didn’t happen by accident. This has stemmed from a huge level of energy and commitment, " Ms Moriarty said referring to both the professional and volunteer input.

In a statement, on Friday, the Department of Children and Integration said there is now a severe shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants and as such the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen is required in order to prevent asylum seekers from entering homelessness.

It was aware of the impact and such moves only take place where absolutely necessary, it also said.