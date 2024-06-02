TV guide: 12 of the best new shows to watch, beginning tonight

The Power of Talent

Sunday, Virgin Media 1, 10.30pm

Contestants on talent shows often have a sob story to tell the judges, but how many of them can say that Vladimir Putin is bombing their home, or that family members have been killed by Russian troops? This documentary focuses on Ukrainians who are competing in contests around the world despite their country being under siege. They’re using their talent to get their message across about the wrong being done to their country. The series features contributions from the Dark Lord of TV talent shows himself, Simon Cowell, plus judges from Spain’s Got Talent and Ukraine’s Got Talent.

Invasion: The Normans

Sunday, RTÉ1, 6.30pm

Ireland in the 12th century was a bit like Game of Thrones without the dragons, according to the blurb accompanying this historical documentary series. Rival kings battled it out for supremacy and, beyond the sea, powerful forces were gathering in preparation for a full-scale invasion. And listen: isn’t that Michael McElhatton from GoT narrating the series? Using dramatic re-enactments filmed in scenic locations around Ireland, the series tells the story of how the defeated king of Leinster Diarmuid MacMurrough enlisted the help of the Anglo-Norman king Henry II to take back his territory. Henry sent an army led by the Earl of Pembroke, Richard de Clare, aka Strongbow, to invade Ireland.

Rory Gallagher: Calling Card

Monday, RTÉ1, 6.30pm

Rory Gallagher in 1972

You don’t need an anniversary to celebrate the life and music of Rory Gallagher, but it has been 50 years since his legendary Irish tour in January 1974, which was captured on the live album of the same name. And next year it will have been 30 years since his untimely death at 47. This portrait of rock’s most unprepossessing guitar god features interviews with such musical legends as Johnny Marr, Brian May and Bob Geldof, plus friends and family including his brother and close confidant Donal Gallagher. A picture emerges of a shy boy from Ballyshannon who came to life onstage wielding his trademark battered vintage Fender Stratocaster, but who in private battled with loneliness, self-doubt and ill health.

Love Island

Monday, Virgin Media 2, ITV, UTV, 9pm

Summer’s here again, and it’s time to return to our favourite holiday hotspot: the Love Island villa in Mallorca. Once again the villa will be packed with hunks and hotties, all from different backgrounds and in a variety of jobs, but all with just one thing on their minds – and it’s not spiritual fulfilment. Maya Jama once again hosts the series, and among the contestants are Liverpool make-up artist and bikini model Samantha Kenny; influencer Patsy Field, who doesn’t let disability get in the way of being totally glamorous; Welsh model Nicole Samuel; dancer and personal shopper Harri Blackmore; and Welsh rugby player Ciaran Davies. But where’s the requisite Irish hunk or hunkette? We’re sure they’ve got a glamorous Gaeilgeoir waiting in the wings.

Queenie

Tuesday, Channel 4, 10pm

Dionne Brown in Queenie. Photograph: Latoya Okuneye/Lionsgate

Dionne Brown stars as Queenie Jenkins, a young Jamaican-British woman trying to make her way in the world in this series based on the bestselling novel by Candice Carty-Williams. It’s a searingly honest but humorous portrait of life as a black woman in modern Britain, holding a mirror up to the conflicting values of a multicultural society. In the first four episodes, stripped over two consecutive nights, Queenie has to deal with a new reality as her long-term boyfriend, Tom, says he wants a break, and she moves in to a new house share. To help her settle in and get over her heartbreak, she sets about partying hard in her new gaff, but where do you drew the line between having fun and self-medicating?

Borgen: Power & Glory

Tuesday, TG4, 10.30pm

Borgen: Power and Glory

Who’d have thought a Danish drama series about a bunch of politicians would prove so gripping? But such is the case with Borgen, starring Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg, who heads a large cast of characters flitting through the corridors of power in Copenhagen. Power & Glory is the fourth series of Borgen, and a stand-alone drama, so you can dive right in even if you’re a Nyborg newbie. Birgitte has been made minister for foreign affairs, but no sooner has she taken up the brief than she is plunged into a political battle over oil drilling in Greenland. A big conglomerate has struck oil, which doesn’t sit well with Birgitte’s green agenda. Next, an Irish version of Borgen, with Eamon Ryan in hot pursuit of 2050 climate targets.

The Dry

Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Two back-to-back episodes provide a fitting finale for the second series of the hit comedy drama starring Róisín Gallagher as recovering alcoholic Shiv, who has returned home to Dublin and been plunged straight into dysfunctional family dynamics. There’s a lot going on in this series-ending double bill, which begins with Shiv and Jack down in the woods reigniting their spark – making things rather awkward between Shiv and Alex. Meanwhile, Shiv’s dad, Tom (Ciarán Hinds) has been banished to the shed as mum Bernie (Pom Boyd) has moved her new boyfriend Finbar (Michael McElhatton) in. But Tom has decided enough is enough and he’s going to become the man of the house again, while Bernie begins to suspect Finbar might be a bit of a chancer. We’re already counting the days to series three.

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen

Wednesday, BBC1, 8.30pm

In the run-up to the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday June 6th, the BBC have been running a series of programmes to commemorate the historic Normandy landings which turned the tide of the second World War. On the eve of the anniversary, this programme, anchored by Kirsty Young, focuses on the many who fell in battle in Operation Overlord, with a live broadcast from the Bayeux War Cemetery in France, where the 4,600 headstones of those who died will be illuminated in a stunning and poignant display of light. Young will be joined by special guests during this moving tribute.

Taskmasterclass

Thursday, Channel 4, 9pm

Just what does it take to be a Taskmaster? Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne have the knowledge and the wisdom from years of masterminding imaginative and outrageous tasks to confound and confusticate their celebrity victims ... sorry, guests. In this series, the duo delve through the show’s archives to answer some of the questions that have kept would-be taskmasters awake at night. In this first episode, someone has dared to ask whether there is any point to the often-bizarre tasks set by Davies and Horne. Of course there’s a point, and if you don’t believe us, just ask former contestants Guz Khan, Ed Gamble, Jo Brand and Morgana Robinson.

The Serial Killer’s Wife

Thursday, Virgin Media 1, 9pm

Jack Farthing and Annabel Scholey in The Serial Killer's Wife

What would you do if you discovered you were married to a serial killer? When village doctor Tom Fairchild is accused of murdering his office assistant, his wife, Beth, is understandably concerned over the damage to her reputation in this small community. She has to get Tom’s name cleared, and if that means providing him with a false alibi, then so be it. But soon after he’s freed, Beth discovers some disturbing evidence that suggests he may not be so innocent. She shares her suspicions with Tom’s friend Adam, and finds a mutual attraction that’s hard to resist ... Annabel Scholey, Jack Farthing and Luke Treadaway star in this British thriller series based on the novel by Alice Hunter.

The Young Offenders

Friday, BBC1, 9.30pm & 10.40pm

The fourth series of the Cork-based comedy starring Alex Murphy as Conor and Chris Walley as Jock ends with a double-bill, with the news in between so you can make a cup of tea or whatever and get ready for a suitably madcap finale. Birthday celebrations are in the air as Jock and Siobhán’s daughter Star is about to turn six, but with Jock still banged up, he’s going to be missing this birthday bash. Luckily, Conor has agreed to help him set up a video call with Star on the big day -but soon their smartphone scheme is rumbled. Then Star finds the notorious Billy Murphy mask, which sends Sgt Healy into apoplexy.

Celebrity Gogglebox

Friday, Channel 4, 10.10pm

There’s only one thing more entertaining than watching ordinary people watching TV, and that’s watching famous people watching TV just like they were ordinary people. This new series of Celebrity Gogglebox features a few household names relaxing in their own households, including Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmondson, Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani, and Rylan Clark and his mum, Linda. And who wouldn’t want to be chilling on the sofa with Madchester royalty Shaun Ryder and Bez as they dissect the telly fare on offer? Pass the Rizlas, Bez, there’s a dear.