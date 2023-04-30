Ukrainians with roots in Cahersiveen fear upheaval after settling into community

Some 80 residents or just under half the Ukrainian residents at the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, are being moved to other accommodation

A Ukrainian hairdresser who has finally managed to find her feet in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, is among the 40 Ukrainians being moved to Tralee.

Appeals have been made to the Minister with responsibility for refugees, Roderic O’Gorman, not to remove up to ten Ukrainian school-going children and their families from the town to make way for international protection applicants.

Some 80 residents or just under half the Ukrainian residents at the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen are being moved to other accommodation, they were told on Friday.

While 40 will remain in the area, another 40 are being placed in Tralee town centre from Tuesday.

The move is to provide accommodation for international protection applicants amid what the department said in a statement to Radio Kerry is a severe shortage of accommodation for international applicants.

Anna Malomolkina, also known as Anya, fled Mariupol with her family and arrived in Cahersiveen in March 2022. At first it was a shock for the family to move to such a small town.

But life in the southwest has been good for the family and Ms Malomolkina is particularly happy in her job, with clients travelling to her to have their hair styled.

Her daughter Alina (10) is now in fourth class and loves going to school, Ms Malomolkina said.

Alina is looked after by her grandparents Svitlina and Kosta while her mother works at Caroline Fox Hair Studio in Cahersiveen.

“She loves her school. She wants to go to school each day. Now what? Two months from the end of her fourth grade she will have to start all over in a new town?” Ms Malomokina asked.

Alina, like Ms Malomokina and her parents, have made friends in Cahersiveen and are well-settled. If they were being moved from the Skellig Accommodation Centre to make room for tourists, the family would understand but they are being moved to make way for other asylum seekers, she said.

“They are just swapping us basically. It makes no sense. And when we move to Tralee, and I find a job all over will we be moved again?” she asked.

Meanwhile her employer, Caroline O’Sullivan, said she and everyone around is very upset. “They were told in January they were safe for another 12 months,” Ms O’Sullivan said. “It is just cruel what they are doing,” she said of the department’s sudden upheaval.

She has written this weekend Mr O’Gorman and Minister for Education Norma Foley and has given a copy to The Irish Times, detailing the effect on her hairdressing business of losing such a cherished member of staff.

Three of the seven staff in Caroline Fox Hair Studio in Cahersiveen are Ukrainian, she points out.

“Anya and her family have a fantastic support system in Caherciveen,” the letter read. “They have built up friendships in the community and through her employment. They should not have to lose this again.”

Describing her as a “valuable member of staff”, she added: “How am I expected to rehire someone with Anya’s skills and experience with such short notice?”

The plan to remove the refugees has caused great upset in the community, local Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarity said. The town has over 400 Ukrainian refugees.

“There are very few towns who have taken a 40 per cent increase in population and made a real success in terms of integration and that didn’t happen by accident. This has stemmed from a huge level of energy and commitment, “ Ms Moriarty said, referring to the professional and volunteer input.

There are fears now that much of that spirit will be undermined, she said, adding the community was appealing to the Minister and his department to “leave well enough alone” and leave the families stay and not undermine the good work that had been done.