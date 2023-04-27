Three dead in Co Tyrone crash

A road in Co Tyrone is closed in both directions due to a 'serious road traffic collision'. Photograph: Pacemaker

Three people died in a road traffic collision that took place near Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone on Thursday morning, the Police service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

In a statement, issued on Thursday afternoon, the force said the incident had taken place on the Tullyvar Road.

It said PSNI officers were still attending the scene and the road would remain closed pending an investigation.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that three people have sadly died following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy this morning,” it said. “Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced,” said Sergeant Harrison of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit.

“The road remains closed at this stage. Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course.”

