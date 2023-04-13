Ireland’s only copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio to go on display in Trinity

The exhibition will be launched by author Anne Enright on Thursday night, but the First Folio will remain on display in the long room of the Old Library at Trinity College Dublin until June. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Ireland’s only copy of the first edition of Shakespeare’s collected plays will go on public display 400 years after publication.

The exhibition will be launched by author Anne Enright on Thursday night, but the First Folio will remain on display in the long room of the Old Library at Trinity College Dublin until June.

Andy Murphy, Professor of English at Trinity College Dublin, and curator of the exhibition, said the book is vitally important for the world’s knowledge of Shakespeare, and without it many of his most well-known plays would have been lost.

“Shakespeare died in 1616. And at the point when he died, only about half of his plays had been brought to print. So the other half would have been lost, had it not been for the fact that the First Folio appeared in 1623,” he said.

Speaking about the importance of the text, Prof Murphy said “Without this book, a lot of Shakespeare’s writing would have been lost.”

“Without it, we would have lost plays like Julius Caesar and Macbeth. As well as others, such as Antony and Cleopatra, The Tempest, The Comedy of Errors and The Winter’s Tale.”

According to Prof Murphy, Trinity has the only copy of the book in Ireland.

“So we thought we would put it on display to mark the anniversary but we wanted to go further than that. We’ve got a couple of other things as part of the exhibition as well,” he added.

There will also be material on display from the 19th century about Shakespeare and Irish politics and Shakespeare and the Irish language.

The much-sought after book has also been digitised and it is now freely available to the public to explore online, while a one-day symposium will run on Friday, April 14th.

Around 750 copies of the book were printed, with a little over 230 still surviving. Trinity’s copy was acquired at auction following the death of academic Arthur Browne in 1805.

Having been in existence for 400 years, there are a number of marks that denote its age and the journey it has been on since it was printed. There are drink stains on some of the pages, scorch marks due to what is believed to have been a candle dropped on to an open page, as well as a paw print.

There is also a set of unintelligible inscriptions, which researchers believe could possibly be an early form of shorthand.

Members of the public who would like to view the book in person will be able to do so when they are buying tickets for the Book of Kells, Prof Murphy said.