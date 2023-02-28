Ireland

Man in his 60s dies in crash in Co Derry

The collision between a car and a lorry took place after midday on Monday

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the crash to contact them. File photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Tue Feb 28 2023 - 07:47

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash involving the car and a truck in Northern Ireland.

Police have named the victim as Jimmy Mullan, who was aged in his 60s.

The collision between a car and lorry took place on the Hillhead Road, Castledawson, on Monday at about 12.40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

The Hillhead Road has since reopened after being closed earlier in the day.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Moyola Road or the Hillhead Road at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit.

They can be contacted on 101, and quoting the reference number 843 of 27/02/23. — PA

