Your top stories on Thursday: Sinn Féin support slumps; poor water quality found at five Irish beaches

Since February 2023 support for Sinn Féin in a series of Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll has fallen from 35 per cent to 23 per cent. Illustration Paul Scott

Sinn Féin support has slumped again while there has been a recovery for Fine Gael which is now level with Sinn Féin, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll.

Support for Independents, Fianna Fáil and most smaller parties is steady since the last poll in February of this year. Asked which combination of parties they would prefer to form the next government, the most popular option was a continuation of the present Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green combination which was nominated by 33 per cent. A Government led by Sinn Féin with neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael was chosen by 20 per cent of voters.

This is the first time since 2021 that Fine Gael has been level or ahead of Sinn Féin in an Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll.

Source: Ipsos

Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico’s condition remains ‘extremely serious’ after he was shot several times: Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico was in a critical condition in hospital on Wednesday night after being shot several times in an attempted assassination that shocked the central European country and drew international condemnation.

The Big Read

Eurovision saw a collision of vintage operating systems and trashy Europop: My system is still in recovery mode after the serious risk of, shall we say, hardware exposure by the Finnish Eurovision finale entry.

IBM to create 800 jobs in Dublin, Cork and Waterford over three years: IBM has announced plans to create 800 jobs in Ireland over the next three years to support the development of new software products underpinned by its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Ciarán Murphy: We need more games on GAAGo – not less: What’s that line about the Velvet Underground – that only 10,000 people bought their first album, but every one of those 10,000 people formed a band?

Doctor Who’s Space Babies definitely went to an Educate Together school: In the first episode of the new Doctor Who (Saturday, BBC One and Disney+) the Doctor and his companion arrive on a spooky old space station and are quickly surrounded by a group of creepy, wheely, strangely voiced space beings.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters