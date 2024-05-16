Your top stories on Thursday: Sinn Féin support slumps; poor water quality found at five Irish beaches

Sharp Sinn Féin slide and Fine Gael gains sees parties neck and neck
Sinn Féin support has slumped again while there has been a recovery for Fine Gael which is now level with Sinn Féin, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll.
Support for Independents, Fianna Fáil and most smaller parties is steady since the last poll in February of this year. Asked which combination of parties they would prefer to form the next government, the most popular option was a continuation of the present Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green combination which was nominated by 33 per cent. A Government led by Sinn Féin with neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael was chosen by 20 per cent of voters.
This is the first time since 2021 that Fine Gael has been level or ahead of Sinn Féin in an Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll.
News
- Daniel Kinahan was ordered to pay €2.5m to former business partner by Dubai courts in 2021, records show: Daniel Kinahan was ordered by a Dubai court to pay millions of euro to a former business associate over a failed business venture, legal records show.
- E-scooters: What do the new laws on road use mean for you?: New regulations on the use of e-scooters come into force on Monday, making them legal for adults to use on roads for the first time.
- Heavy summer rainfall putting pressure on Irish beaches and increasing temporary closures, EPA warns: Heavy rainfall events are putting extra pressure on Ireland’s beaches, resulting in more closures to protect public health, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
- Ireland could get 5,000 US visas if new Bill passes through US Congress: Ireland could benefit from 5,000 US visas if legislation which has been introduced on the floor of the US House of Representatives is passed.
World
- Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico’s condition remains ‘extremely serious’ after he was shot several times: Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico was in a critical condition in hospital on Wednesday night after being shot several times in an attempted assassination that shocked the central European country and drew international condemnation.
The Big Read
- Eurovision saw a collision of vintage operating systems and trashy Europop: My system is still in recovery mode after the serious risk of, shall we say, hardware exposure by the Finnish Eurovision finale entry.
Opinion
- Newton Emerson: Northern Ireland is already a ‘sanctuary city’ in the UK – it could yet become one in Europe
- Finn McRedmond: Bambie Thug should not have been making statements on Ireland’s behalf
Business
- IBM to create 800 jobs in Dublin, Cork and Waterford over three years: IBM has announced plans to create 800 jobs in Ireland over the next three years to support the development of new software products underpinned by its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Sports
- Ciarán Murphy: We need more games on GAAGo – not less: What’s that line about the Velvet Underground – that only 10,000 people bought their first album, but every one of those 10,000 people formed a band?
TV & Radio
- Doctor Who’s Space Babies definitely went to an Educate Together school: In the first episode of the new Doctor Who (Saturday, BBC One and Disney+) the Doctor and his companion arrive on a spooky old space station and are quickly surrounded by a group of creepy, wheely, strangely voiced space beings.
Podcast Highlights
